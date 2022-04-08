Plainfield Village Board OKs nearly $80 million budget

The Plainfield Village Board approved a nearly $80 million budget for fiscal 2022-23 at its meeting on Monday.

The budget calls for maintaining the village’s existing property tax rate for the ninth year in a row. It also includes about $31 million for the general fund to finance the village’s day-to-day operations, about $24.5 million for water and sewer operations and $15 million for capital improvements, Assistant Village Administrator Traci Pleckham said.

Property taxes account for about 21% of the village’s revenues. The largest share of village revenues, about 48%, comes from state-shared revenues. Charges for services make up about 17%, while licenses and permits, fines and forfeits and other sources make up the rest.

Sales taxes make up the majority of the state-shared revenue for Plainfield. The village has seen significant sales tax increases, partly because of a state law change that allows local municipalities to collect sales taxes from online purchases.

Cars fill the parking lot Costco in Plainfield. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“We’re definitely getting surprisingly more money from internet taxes,” Mayor John Argoudelis said, “More than we anticipated, so it’s definitely helping in alleviating any pressure to tax homeowners.”

Village officials also pointed to the new Costco store near Route 30 and Interstate 55. Sales tax revenues in 2022 were estimated to be 26% higher than the previous fiscal year, largely due to Costco, the village said in its budget report.

The document noted that sales at the new Costco far exceeded initial projections for its first year. The facility opened in late 2020.

“It overshot by miles, and that’s good for us,” Plainfield Trustee Harry Benton said during a previous meeting.

The village budgeted for the equivalent of 149 full-time positions between the administration, finance, police, streets, water and sewer, community development and public works departments. This past year, the village budgeted for 148.5 positions. The Plainfield Police Department has by far the most employees of the village departments with 82.

Officials have said in the past that the village operates efficiently on “lean” staffing levels.

Newly installed Mayor John Argoudelis delivers a speech to trustees, staff and Plainfield community members on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Plainfield Village Hall in Plainfield, Ill. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Argoudelis said the village is budgeting for the eventual purchase of body cameras for its more than 50 police officers. The Plainfield Police Department has yet to purchase cameras, but it has until 2025 to do so, according to state law.

Benton and Trustee Brian Wojowski were the two board members who voted against the budget. They argued at previous meetings for lowering the village’s property tax rate to help residents amid rising inflation nationwide.

They and other trustees have voiced interest in looking for other forms of revenue for the village. Trustee Tom Ruane has suggested looking into a tax on alcohol, while Benton has brought up allowing recreational marijuana businesses in the village, as neighboring communities have done.

Benton has also been a proponent of allowing video gaming. Argoudelis said the Village Board will soon discuss a draft ordinance to allow video gaming.

Video gaming machines can be seen at a Joliet golf club in this file photo. (Eric Ginnard)

The mayor has offered his own ideas on where to find new revenue sources without sacrificing village services or funding for several big infrastructure projects. He said growing the village’s industrial sector, especially along the western portion of 143rd Street once the road is extended, could add significant new sources of property tax revenue.

Officials have said new industrial development also could alleviate the burden on homeowners since such development makes up the large majority of property tax revenue for the village.

Argoudelis said such development “could be a real game changer.”