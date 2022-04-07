‘Extensive drug investigation’ leads to Joliet woman’s arrest: cops

An “extensive drug investigation” led the law to a woman who was caught carrying ecstasy, police said.

Michele Hamer, 32, was nabbed about 7 p.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop near the corner of Marion Street and Park Drive, according to the Joliet police.

Michele Hamer (Joliet Police Department)

“Hamer was a suspect in an extensive drug investigation in which she was suspected of selling narcotics during March and April of 2022,” police said.

When she was arrested, Hamer “was found to be in possession of ecstasy pills,” police said.

Hamer was transported to the Will County jail.