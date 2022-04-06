Joliet challenges residents to conserve water

The city of Joliet is urging residents to make long-term commitments this month to conserve water as part of the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.

The challenge, which runs through April 30, is a campaign asking people to make pledges at mywaterpledge.com to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy.

Cities with the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge have a chance to win the prizes. Residents can win $3,000 toward home utility payments, water saving fixtures, gift cards and other prizes, according to a news release from the city. A charity from a winning city will receive a 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

“As part of our campaign to Rethink Water, I encourage all residents to commit to conserving water, energy, and our natural resources,” Mayor Bob O’Dekirk said in the release.

In 2021, over $50,000 in prizes were awarded to almost 300 residents. Last year 759,000 residents from 42 states pledged to reduce their annual consumption of fresh water. The challenge examines the impact of water use on the future of communities.

The program was started 10 years ago by mayors who wanted to engage residents in the coming water challenges facing the United States.

The Wyland Foundation has also created a digital tool called My Volunteer Water Project, which provides hands-on home, community, and workplace projects year-round in support of local sustainability efforts. Projects completed by residents throughout the year increase a city’s chance to win the mayor’s challenge in April.

The National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is presented by the Wyland Foundation and Toyota with support from the US EPA WaterSense, The Toro Company, National League of Cities, Hobie Surf Shops, and Petal Soaps.

The city of Joliet also encourages residents and businesses to learn more about Joliet’s Alternative Water Source Program at www.RethinkWaterJoliet.org, or by following the initiative throughFacebook and Twitter. Visitors to the website can sign up for email updates on the program.