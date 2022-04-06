Coal City man killed at railroad crossing identified

The Coal City man killed Monday afternoon at a Wilmington Township railroad crossing has been identified.

Dennis Siebersma, 64, was killed when a freight train slammed into his GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck at the crossing west of the intersection of Murphy and Cooper roads in Wilmington Township.

It took Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office two days to make the identification.

Siebersma was heading west on Murphy Road when his truck was hit by the train, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Initial reports” indicated the pickup “may have been stuck in a gravel area on the north side” of the railroad crossing when it was hit by the train, the sheriff’s office said.

The truck was found on its roof about 150 feet north of the crossing, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The crossing signal, signal bells and crossing gates were still operating after the incident occurred,” police said. “The train engineer was unharmed and is being interviewed by deputies.”