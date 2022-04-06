Bolingbrook resident first to complete Forest Preserve’s 95-mile trail challenge

Bolingbrook resident Mike Slowik, 62, was the first to complete the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 95-mile trail challenge.

Slowik walked 95 miles on Forest Preserve trails of his choosing by March 20, only 20 days into the four-month challenge which was created to celebrate the district’s 95th anniversary, according to a district news release.

The challenge runs through June 30 and participants can walk, run or bike the 95 miles.

Slowik said he was surprised to be the first to finish, although he has a history of impressive fitness feats. He once biked 4,000 miles from Bolingbrook to Alaska.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he said, he had nowhere to go so he embarked on a “Forrest Gump thing” by walking more than 3,300 miles between March 2020 and February 2021.

Slowik said he decided to try some new preserve trails in addition to segments of the DuPage River Trail near his home. He hiked the Normantown Trail, Veterans Memorial Trail, Plum Creek Greenway Trail, the Rock Run Greenway and Old Plank Road Trail, among others.

“There are some surprisingly really cool trails in Will County,” Slowik said in the release. “It’s amazing.”

Jen Guest, the Forest Preserve District’s recreation coordinator, said she loved how Slowik tackled this quest.

”His submission was so great because you could see he set goals for himself to finish the challenge,” she said in the release. “He went above and beyond to track his miles using percentages left of the 95 miles until he met his goal of 100%. My favorite part of his submission was how he learned about new trails to walk and hike in Will County.”