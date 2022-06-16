Herald-News Coolest Car Photo Contest

WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE COOLEST CARS - NEW OR OLD!

Do you have a cool new or old car, van or truck? Show off your hot rod, vintage model, or big rig in our COOLEST CAR PHOTO CONTEST for a chance to win! Wax that exterior, snap a pic and submit it to our gallery between now and July 5th!

Voting starts July 6th! Herald-News Readers will browse the gallery and vote for their favorite vehicles. One lucky cool car will be voted in to win an $85 Gift Card, and two runner up cool cars will win a $50 Gift Card. May the coolest cars win! Have fun!

Enter here!

May the coolest car win! Have fun!

Sponsored by:

Title sponsor:

Gas N’ Wash

Supporting sponsors:

Clean Image Car Wash & Detail Center

Babe’s Hot Dogs

Classic Car Cruise Nights every Wednesday 6-9pm (weather permitting) at Babe’s, 2600 W Jefferson St, Joliet