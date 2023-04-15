Girls track and field: Lincoln-Way East team, Plainfield South’s Jahnel Bowman star at Minooka Invitational

MINOOKA — Jahnel Bowman, being a high-schooler, has inexhaustible reserves of energy.
Just ask her opponents.
Bowman, a junior at Plainfield South, won three events and anchored her team to third place in a relay, starring in the Minooka Girls Track Invitational. She accounted for 36 of South’s 47 points.
Her 24.30-second run in the 200 was the highlight of the evening. She came in top-seeded at 25.76, then beat that by track’s version of a light year, running the fastest time in Illinois this year, according to athletic.net. It was also a meet record.
Bowman had already starred in the 400, running that in 57.10. Again, she came in top-seeded at 59.14, and obliterated that by running the second-best time in Illinois this season and a meet record.
Asked where that time came from, she said one word: “Training.” Then she took a much-needed breath.
“I’ve been working hard for it,” Bowman said. “What I’m thinking about is running relaxed and fast. Just focus on form, breathing and running loose.”
There’s a benefit to running so far ahead of the field. The footsteps of the opponents fade away.
“Man, that’s awesome,” Bowman said. “You push still, but you don’t try to tie yourself up.”
Bowman anchored Plainfield South’s third-place finish in the 4x100 relay, then had a bit of time off before the triple jump final. She won that with a best leap of 40 feet, 4 1/4 inches, a personal best for her. Then came the 400, and for a nightcap, the 200, where she finished seven yards ahead of runner-up Makayla Murrell of Metea Valley.
Defending champion Lincoln-Way East took the team title with 107 points to Minooka’s 105. Huntley was third with 104, while Plainfield South was fifth (47) and Lincoln-Way Central sixth (47).
The Griffins’ Aria Henry won the long jump with a best of 17 feet, 6 inches, 10 inches better than runner-up Kaitlyn Hutchinson of Lincoln-Way Central, but it was depth that carried East to the title.
Lincoln-Way East piled up four seconds — in the high jump (Zaria Searcy), 4x100, 4x800 and 4x400 relays — and four thirds in the 100 hurdles (Kendall Crossley), pole vault (Jaiden Knoop), discus (Destiny Johnson) and triple jump (Ashe Pierre-Antoine).
The finish in the 4x400 clinched it, with Kyra Hayden beating Huntley’s Victoria Evtimov to the line for second by .44 seconds.
The host Indians pride themselves on their relays, and their form held up. Minooka won the 4x200, with Elizabeth Egwunwoke anchoring a team that included Peyton Nuccio, Natilee Carlos and Lauren Manning. That trio gave Egwunwoke a clear path to overhaul DeKalb’s Ilanie Castorena in the final 150 meters to win in 1:47.50. She also anchored Minooka’s winning 4x400 relay.
“I was just focusing on running so fast,” Egwunwoke said. “Seeing her (in the outside lane) gives me a point of view of where I’m at, but I’m really not running against my opponent. I’m running against the clock.”
Plainfield South’s Dana Surwillo took second in the pole vault, making it over at 11 feet 8 inches for a school record and tying her personal best. She ended up second to Joscelyn Dieckman of DeKalb, the state leader, whose 12-foot winning vault appeared almost effortless.
“My goal was just to still be jumping when she was coming in,” Surwillo said. “Her personal best (12 foot 3 inches) is a lot better than mine. I like having competition, and it’s the best I’ve done all season.”