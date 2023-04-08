Track and field: 10 storylines to watch across the Herald-News area

As the outdoor track and field season gets into full swing, here are 10 storylines from around the Joliet Herald-News coverage area to keep an eye on:
Lincoln-Way East girls: Rebuilding or reloading?
The Griffins have won the Class 3A state championship six times. Top returners this season are Olivia Donaldson (so., sprints); Ava Conway (jr., distances); Maura Hanrahan (jr., distances); Kendall Crossley (sr., hurdles); Aria Henry (so., jumps); Jaiden Knoop (jr., pole vault); Asha Pierre-Antoine (sr.,triple jump).
Knoop heads the returners as she finished second in the state in pole vault last season. The Griffins’ relays will also be strong, while Pierre-Antoine qualified for the Illinois Top Times indoor meet.
Boys returning state qualifiers
There are plenty of returning state qualifiers in several events in the area.
In Class 3A, they include Cael Hiser of Minooka (100- and 200-meter dash), Brian Stanton of Plainfield South (200), Austin Rowswell of Lincoln-Way West (400), Marcellus Mines of Joliet West (1,600), Camyn Viger of Plainfield South (1,600), Zach Balzer of Minooka (1,600), Ethan Reynoso of Plainfield South (1,600), Andrew Undesser of Minooka (pole vault), Dedrick Richardson of Lincoln-Way East (long jump), and Jalen Falcon of Lockport (long jump).
In Class 2A, returning state qualifiers include Josh Board of Joliet Catholic Academy (100), Jude Horack of Providence Catholic (400), Kaden Welch of Morris (1,600), Colin Dames of Coal City (shot put), and Adrian Washington and H.J. Grigsby of JCA (both long jump).
In Class 1A, the lone returning state qualifier is Carter Thomas of Seneca in the discus.
Girls returning state qualifiers
In Class 3A, returning qualfiers are Ava Mabry-Spencer of Plainfield East (100), Lauren Dellangelo of Plainfield North (400), Maya Ledesma of Minooka (1,600), Gabriella McCollom of Minooka (3,200), Jocelyn Trotter of Plainfield East (high jump), Jaiden Knoop of Lincoln-Way East (pole vault), Makenna Skoczylas of Lockport (pole vault), Dana Surwillo of Plainfield South (pole vault), Elissa Perkins of Plainfield East (long jump, triple jump), Maria Maglaya of Romeoville (long jump), and Jahnel Bowman of Plainfield South (long jump, triple jump).
In Class 2A, returning qualfiers are Bella Morey of Providence Catholic (800), Claire Blotnik of Joliet Catholic (800), Annie Tibbott of JCA (1,600), Joy Dudley of Morris (3,200), Kathryn Hammel of JCA (3,200) and Natalie Papes of Providence (pole vault).
In Class 1A, returning qualfiers are Clara Bruno of Seneca (400), Zoe Hasset of Reed-Custer (400), Evelyn O’Connor of Seneca (1,600), Caitlyn O’Boyle of Seneca (100 hurdles, triple jump), Keeli Pumphrey of Seneca (300 hurdles), Teagan Johnson of Seneca (pole vault, long jump) and Anna Bruno of Seneca (long jump).
Among the elite
The Plainfield North 4x400-meter relay team is currently ranked second in the state, and the 4x800 team could be a major factor as well.
In the pole vault, Knoop of Lincoln-Way East finished second last year in Class 3A, while Providence’s Papes was second in Class 2A.
Plainfield South boys hoping for big things
Coming off a historic cross-country season, the Plainfield South boys track and field team hopes to translate that success into the spring season. The Cougars will be one of the main stories to watch.
With a lineup that features returners such as Owen O’Shea (sr., sprints, distance); Brian Stanton (sr., sprints); Anthony Vilcek (so., sprints); Zach Anderson (sr., sprints); Camyn Viger (jr., distance); Dylan Maloney (so., distance); Ethan Reynoso (sr., distance); Janusz Pierscionek (sr., hurdles); Sebastian Thomas (jr., jumps); and Kyle Eppenstein (sr., pole vault), the Cougars are looking to add a state trophy to the fall’s 3A cross country championship. Eppenstein, who finished seventh in Class 3A last year, already has vaulted higher than 13 feet indoors.
Girls top conference races
Lincoln-Way East figures to be the favorite in the Southwest Suburban Conference, with area teams Lockport and Lincon-Way Central also figuring to pose a challenge.
In the Southwest Prairie Conference, Plainfield North, Minooka, Plainfield South and Plainfield East should be among the top teams, with Joliet West and Romeoville also threatening to join the top tier.
Boys top conference races
The Southwest Prairie and Southwest Suburban Conferences promise to have plenty of competition for the top spots. Both Plainfield South and Minooka are expected to be near the top of the Southwest Prairie, with challenges coming from Plainfield North and Plainfield East.
In the Southwest Suburban Conference, Lockport and Lincoln-Way East appear to be the top competitors, with Lincoln-Way Central, Bolingbrook and Lincoln-Way West also in the mix.
Distance is king
The distance races will feature several outstanding runners. Viger and Reynoso of Plainfield South look to be the cream of the crop in the 1,600, with Minooka’s Balzer also figuring to be close to the top. Morris’ Welch is shooting for his third straight state qualification in the 1,600 as well.
Watch out for Seneca’s girls
In Class 1A, the Fighting Irish appear to be the cream of the crop. Not only do they have a wealth of returning individual state qualifiers, but they also put together strong relay teams.
Getting the jump
In field events, the long jump appears to have the area’s tighest competiton.
Richardson of Lincoln-Way East and Falcon of Lockport should have an interesting battle when the SWSC Meet rolls around, while Washington and Grigsby should be factors in the event for JCA in Class 2A.