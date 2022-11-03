Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Jessica Kovalcik, Plainfield North

Plainfield North sophomore tennis player Jessica Kovalcik won last week’s voting for The Herald-News Athlete of the Week after finishing second in the state in Class 2A.

Kovalcik collected 103 votes, followed by Oliver Burns of Plainfield North (71), Joy Dudley of Morris (34) and Jack Roberts of Lincoln-Way East (19).

JHN: Were you satisfied with your season?

Kovalcik: Yes, I was. I finished one spot higher than I did last year, so I was satisfied with that. Hopefully I come back next year and bring home the gold medal.

JHN: Do you play tennis all year around?

Kovalcik: Yes, I do. I typically go practice [at 5 Star Academy in Plainfield] four or five times a week after school. It’s pretty much the same routine I have during the school season.

JHN: Do you ever get bored with tennis?

Kovalcik: Not at all. I really enjoy playing it.

JHN: What do you do besides tennis?

Kovalcik: I like to hang out with my friends. We go to movies, go shopping. Normal teenage kid stuff. It’s not all tennis all the time.

JHN: Was there anything you wish you had done differently in the title match at state?

Kovalcik: Not really. I didn’t play my very best match, but I did the best I could with what I had that day. I gave everything I had, so I don’t feel bad at all.

JHN: Are you looking forward to next year?

Kovalcik: I am. Nothing is guaranteed, but I know if I make it back to state, I won’t be fazed by the surroundings or anything like that. It’s a lot of fun there with everyone around and there’s a lot of energy.