Girls Track and Field: Audra Soderlind’s distance double, team depth secure Oswego SPC title

PLAINFIELD - The postseason began on Wednesday for girls track and field as the Southwest Prairie Conference gathered at Plainfield North to vie for individual and team conference titles on one of the nicer days of this spring.
Depth provided the key for the top two team and after the 18 events were concluded Oswego claimed the SPC title, scoring 111 points. Oswego East claimed the runner-up spot with 81 points without winning a single event.
Plainfield East finished third, followed by Yorkville, Minooka, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Joliet West, Plainfield Central, Romeoville, West Aurora and Joliet Central.
Oswego only had four individual wins on the evening, but the Panthers’ depth played a vital role in securing the team title.
Victories came from Audra Soderlind in the 3,200 meters, as she won by :16 seconds, running away from the field with a time of 10:54.78, then came back and won the 1,600 in 5:12.53. The Panthers 4x200 relay of Skyllar Greenslade, Samantha Phillip, Emma Ponx and Chaleica Booker, clocked a season best time of 1:46.74. Jazmin Visor, Rebecca Corbett, Aaliyah Roldan and Ava Pardo teamed to win the 4x400 (4:09.37).
“It’s exciting to win the distance double and I really wanted to help the team out as best I could,” Soderlind said. “I knew I had to make a big move in the 1,600 with a 400 to go and that was what I did. I could feel the 3,200 a little in my legs, but I’m happy with the performance tonight.”
Oswego coach Jeff Edwards was super excited to get the conference title, as this is his first year of coaching the girls team in addition to being the boys coach.
“This is really cool to win it as the girls coach, in fact this is my first conference title as a head coach and that is pretty special,” Edwards said. “We really used our depth well and so many of these girls came through. This was truly a team win and I’m so proud of all of them. We had some big season bests tonight and that is great going into sectionals next week. We just need to get fully healthy and compete like we did today.”
Yorkville had individual titles from Courtney Clabough in the shot put (38′-6″), along with the discus (132′-3″), along with Katie Melzer in the 800 (2:21.46).
Minooka’s Kendal Franklin won the high jump (5′-1/2″) and the 4 X 800 relay team of Cassie Fuhrman, Gabby Kics, Audrey Boles and Kathryn Cichon in 9:36.15.
“It is exciting to win the first running event of the meet because it really gets the team going,” Cichon said. “This gets us ready for next week’s sectional meet and the goal of getting to the state meet.”
North’s Lauren Dellangelo won the 400 meters in 59.56 and Natalie Liapis was victorious in the 300 hurdles (48.10).
South got a win in the 200 meters from Janiya Bowman (25.38).
Joliet West senior Alexandria Nance won the 100 hurdles in a personal best time of 15.68.
“I was nervous before the race because I didn’t want to mess up,” Nance said. “I’m so excited to be the conference champion and to run my best time of the season.”
Plainfield Central received a new meet record performance from Tessani Foster in the pole vault with a jump of 12′-2 1/4″.
Tania Miller from Romeoville came into the meet with only the fourth fastest 100 meter time, but left as conference champion, as the sophomore ran 12.44.
“I’m super excited, especially with my time,” Miller said. “I believed I could win, but the time really makes me happy.”