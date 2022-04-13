Joliet West’s Thompson invited to US National Team tryout

Joliet West standout Lisa Thompson has been selected to tryout for the 2022 Under-18 National Team by the selection committee headed by USA Basketball.
USA Basketball is the national governing body for the sport in the United States. Any team representing the United States in international basketball competitions (Olympic Games and World Cups) is selected, trained, and supported by USA Basketball.
The National Team Trials will take place from May 31 until June 4 at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training center in Colorado.
After the trials, the 12 players selected to the Under-18 National team participates in the 2022 FIBA Americas U18 Championship June 13-19 at a location yet to be determined.
The Junior National Team Committee is responsible for all Trials and team selections.
Athletes competing in the Trials are evaluated by the Committee based on playing ability, versatility, coachability, size, position, current playing status and success, availability, attitude and future potential. The Trials will feature individual skills, position work, drills and scrimmages.
USA Basketball reserves the right to reduce the number of Trials participants following the first two scrimmage sessions. The Committee will identify the final 12-member team. Those who make the final roster will remain at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center and immediately begin training camp before traveling to a to-be-announced location for the competition.
Thompson was named the Herald-News Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the second time in a row following a junior season where she averaged 23 points and five rebounds, three assists and three steals per game for the Tigers.