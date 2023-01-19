‘To watch it transform has been incredible’: Joliet Catholic wrestling gaining national recognition

JOLIET — When it comes to Joliet Catholic Academy and sports, it’s usually football, baseball or girls volleyball that comes to mind. That’s understandable, since the football team has won 15 state championships, the baseball team has four, and the volleyball team has three.
There’s another sport that has been flying a bit under the radar but is no less of a power.
The Hilltoppers’ wrestling program is the defending Class 2A dual team state champion and is the odds-on favorite to repeat this season. They have come quite a long way in coach Ryan Cumbee’s six years as coach.
“When I came here six years ago, the program was at the very ground level,” Cumbee said. “I mean, it was about to fold. To watch it transform has been incredible.
“Our fans went from saying, ‘Hey, you can compete with some of these teams,’ to, ‘Wow, you can beat some of these teams,’ to, ‘Look, you’re becoming a powerhouse.’ ”
Indeed they are.
So far this season, the Class 2A Hilltoppers have beaten two teams that were ranked No. 1 in Class 3A at the time – St. Charles East and Marmion Academy – and two others ranked in the top 50 nationally. At the time JCA beat them, St. Charles East was ranked 19th in the country and Marmion was 25th. The Hilltoppers have also defeated No. 34 Marist and No. 49 Osage, Iowa.
JCA has worked itself into the national rankings and currently sits at No. 49.
It’s a far cry from a program that had no mats on the wall and a 20-year-old mat on the floor held together with various pieces of tape just a few years ago.
The change has come from everywhere, and Cumbee is more than willing to spread the credit around.
“Right now, our wrestling room is one of the best in the country,” Cumbee said. “We have four beautiful new mats and cardio equipment in the corner. We have worked hard and raised the money for those. We want to be able to host events and show people that we have a first-class wrestling program.”
The program began to gain recognition when DJ Hamiti wrestled for Cumbee and the Hilltoppers. Hamiti won three state championships – at 106, 126 and 152 pounds – before taking his talents to the University of Wisconsin, where he currently is a captain and was an All-American at 165 pounds after finishing sixth in the 2022 NCAA Championships.
“DJ wrestled for me in eighth grade,” Cumbee said. “When I got the job at JCA, he came to JCA, too. DJ was a huge part in the program becoming what it is. He was the first piece of the puzzle. Other kids saw what he did and said, ‘I want to be a part of what’s going on at JCA.’
“Honestly, I don’t believe in recruiting. I don’t think that an eighth-grade boy or girl should have their value tied up in how good they are at a sport. Kids play high school sports because they are fun. I tell the kids that this is just a sport. But if you are going to do it, why not do it the best you can and use it as a tool to accomplish bigger and better things? One of the best compliments I have ever gotten was from a teacher at JCA that told me that the wrestling kids are the most self-disciplined kids in the classroom.
“We want to teach the kids things that will help them throughout life, not just on the wrestling mat. The championships and things like that are by-products of doing things the right way in practice.”
The success has continued to grow. Not only is JCA ranked nationally for the first time, but 285-pounder Dillan Johnson, the returning Class 2A state champion, recently was moved up to No. 1 in the country at his weight class.
How dominant is Johnson?
Through all of last season and so far this season, he has not been taken down by an opponent.
And Johnson isn’t the only returning state champ. Gylon Sims is back after winning the 120-pound title last year and is ranked No. 1 in the state again this year.
Several other Hilltoppers are also highly-ranked, such as Noah Avina (2nd, 106), Jason Hampton (3rd, 113), Jake Hamiti (138, 5th), Luke Hamiti (145, 7th), Connor Cumbee (152, 6th), Mason Alessio (160, 1st), Nico Ronchetti (182, HM), Maximus Hrvatin (195, 6th) and Hunter Powell (220, 8th).
That kind of competition in the practice room breeds success, as evidenced by the fact that Hrvatin was unable to wrestle at last weekend’s Geneseo Invitational, and backup Zach Pomatto went 4-0 with four pins to win the championship.
Cumbee’s practices are shorter than most, lasting only an hour and a half. But they work hard during those 90 minutes.
“I don’t want kids coming to practice to survive it,” he said. “I want them to thrive at it. We start out with what I call ‘Cumbee’s Corner,’ where we sit and talk about life, what matches or tournaments we have coming up, and then I tell them it’s time to hit the trail.
“They know that when I say, ‘Hit the trail,’ it’s time to bust their butts for an hour and a half. If they aren’t getting better, they are getting worse. I have loaded up our schedule so that the easiest part of the season will be the postseason.”