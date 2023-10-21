Boys soccer: Lincoln-Way Central steps up in overtime to win regional title

Lincoln-Way Central’s Dylan Maksa scores on a penalty shot in overtime against TF North in the Class 3A regional championship on Saturday, Oct. 21 in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

NEW LENOX - Lincoln-Way Central senior Dylan Maksa had already done his part defensively to keep a shutout intact beyond regulation.

But Maksa knew if he could come through on the offensive end, as well, the Knights would be well on their way to a regional championship.

Stepping up for a penalty kick in overtime Saturday, Maksa was ready.

“I knew I had to make it, that’s for sure,” Maksa said. “There was no doubt in my mind that I wasn’t missing. I walked up and knew it was going in the back of the net. I think I’m 5-for-5 on penalty kicks on the year now, so I was confident.”

Maksa converted the penalty kick for his team’s second goal of overtime, then helped the defense finish off the shutout as the second-seeded host Knights escaped with a 2-0 win over sixth-seeded Thornton Fractional United in the Class 3A Lincoln-Way Central Regional championship game.

Connor Pate also scored, Jamison Stockrahm had an assist and Theodore Utz made five saves for Lincoln-Way Central (14-3-1), which won its second regional title in three seasons and will take on third-seeded Stagg (16-3-1) in a Joliet West Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“In my coaching career, I’ve never hosted a regional,” Lincoln-Way Central coach Dave Brown said. “So, it’s a little extra special to win this here on this field, being an alum and coaching here now. It’s a great feeling.”

T.F. United (13-5-4) certainly did not make things easy for the Knights. Goalkeeper Oswaldo Mendoza made 11 saves as Lincoln-Way Central came up empty through regulation despite being on the attack for the vast majority of the game.

Going to overtime, Pate knew someone needed to find the back of the net.

“There’s so much momentum when you’re on the gas pedal like that, but it’s also discouraging when you’re on the gas pedal like that and you can’t score,” Pate said. “You could see that we were all tired, but once we scored it energized us and we were able to get another one.”

Five minutes into overtime, Stockrahm collected the ball on the right sideline and sent a quick cross into the center of the box, where Pate ran in and headed it home for the breakthrough goal.

It was the 11th goal of the season for Pate, who has emerged as a go-to scorer for the Knights as a sophomore.

“Coach told me at the beginning of the season that he wanted me to step up and it’s just confidence at the end of the day,” Pate said. “When I have that confidence from my coaches and my captains, it’s a lot easier to be that guy who can step up and score.”

Brown knows good things happen when the Knights can get Pate the ball in striking distance.

“Connor gets his head on one and ultimately that’s the difference,” Brown said. “He does that stuff day in, day out, so it’s not a surprise to me.”

Maksa added the insurance goal on the penalty kick - after T.F. United was called for a handball in the box - with 11:38 remaining in overtime and the Knights held on from there.

Maksa, Kent Nelson, Matt Bettenhausen and Luca Rotondi led the defensive effort in front of Utz, who is thriving as a first-year starter as a senior.

“I’ve been looking forward to this opportunity since before high school,” Utz said. “I always wanted to be the starter, always wanted to be the man out there to put my team on my back and stuff. It means the world to be out there and to have all these shutouts this year.”

The Knights will now get another chance at Stagg, who beat them 1-0 on Oct. 7 to win the SouthWest Suburban Red title.

“This means a lot, but we’re still going,” Maksa said. “We’re definitely still going.”