Boys soccer: Nate Blazewski’s goal sparks Lockport to regional semifinal win over Lincoln-Way East

Lockport’s Nate Blazewski works the ball around Lincoln-Way East’sBrian McCracken in the Class 3A Lockport Regional semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Lockport (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

LOCKPORT - Nate Blazewski is going to have a busy night Friday.

Blazewski stars on Lockport’s boys soccer team and kicks for the Porters’ football team. With Friday’s Class 3A Lockport Regional championship game scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday ahead of a 7 p.m. football game against Homewood-Flossmoor, Blazewski made sure he would be playing in both.

Blazewski, a senior forward, had a goal and an assist Wednesday to lift the seventh-seeded Porters to a 4-1 win over 11th-seeded Lincoln-Way East in a regional semifinal.

The doubleheader is something Blazewski has done once before.

“It’s pretty rough, coming from a game where you play 80 minutes of constant running, you feel it when you’re on the football bench,” he said. “I’m never one to sit on the bench during football. I like to be active, but during that doubleheader, I sat on the bench the whole football game to rest.

“So, it’s going to be a crazy night, but I’m glad we’re still playing.”

Ismael Gomez, Raffa Hernandez and Dario Gutierrez also scored for Lockport (13-4-1), which will play third-seeded Stagg (15-3-1) in the regional championship match.

Caden Udani scored the lone goal for Lincoln-Way East (9-10-1).

It was the ninth win in a row for Lockport, and Blazewski credits the team’s late-season surge, in part, to getting goals from many different sources.

“It’s nice having a lot of people scoring,” Blazewski said. “One thing we lacked in the past is we relied on one person to score, and if they couldn’t get the goal, we didn’t know what to do. This year, it’s different. We have a lot of speed, a lot of attackers, a lot of people who know how to put the ball in the back of the net.

“That takes a lot of tension off the people up top because it’s not like everything is on you. It’s like everyone can put the ball in the back of the net, let’s just get it to them.”

The Porters had a strong, howling wind at their backs for the first half and spent the vast majority of the period on the attack but had nothing to show for it through more than 25 minutes.

“Clearly we could see the time ticking down for the half and one thing you don’t want to do is go into the second half against the wind tied 0-0 with a team,” Blazewski said. “Having that big advantage with the wind, you don’t want to put up no goals.”

Blazewski made sure that would not happen, taking a long pass from defender Tyler Malczewski, beating a defender and chipping a high shot over the head of charging Lincoln-Way East goalkeeper Noah Brown to give Lockport the lead in the 17th minute.

“Once the one fell, they all fell,” Blazewski said. “We knew it was just a matter of when we could score that first goal. It’s a climb once you get that first goal, and everyone knows it. Once we got it, it was all downhill from there.”

Gomez scored off a Jacob Hareza assist only 65 seconds later to make it 2-0.

A little less than five minutes later, Hernandez buried a shot off a corner kick to extend the lead to 3-0. It came moments after Hernandez fired a shot off the post.

The junior reserve didn’t miss his next chance, scoring his second goal of the season.

“That first one, the one off the post, man, I had it, but I just got unlucky,” Hernandez said. “You get more opportunities as the game goes on, and you have to take advantage.”

Gutierrez made it 4-0 early in the second half before Udani broke the shutout for the Griffins with 1:06 to go.

“We go from one win, to three, to six, to nine,” Lincoln-Way East coach Matt Ribbens said. “That’s the goal to keep building. We have a good junior class that’s hungry for more, and that’s all we can ask for right now.”