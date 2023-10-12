Boys soccer: Julian Arreguin scores twice as Romeoville tops Joliet West in regular-season finale

Romeoville’s Julian Arreguin scores his second goal of the match against Joliet West on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 in Romeoville. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

ROMEOVILLE – Julian Arreguin started Wednesday’s game playing right defender for Romeoville. Then the senior moved to forward and scored two goals.

That kind of versatility is something Arreguin and the rest of the Spartans pride themselves on.

“Our coaches always tell us that if you’re a soccer player, you should be able to play all positions, and I feel like that is true,” Arreguin said. “I know my teammates well, and I try to read the game well, so I feel like I can play anywhere – up top, middle, defense.”

Arreguin and another player with a ton of positional flexibility, Isaiah Pina, did the scoring and a lot of the defending as the host Spartans wrapped up the regular season with a 3-1 win over Joliet West in a Southwest Prairie Conference game.

Pina scored his 19th goal of the season while spending most of the night playing defense for Romeoville (15-5-3, 7-2-2 SPC), which is looking to gear up for another big postseason run after finishing as the Class 3A state runner-up last year.

Jason Duong scored for Joliet West (6-12-3, 2-6-3).

“Coach [Nick Cirrincione] likes to secure the back, and I like to control the back,” Pina said. “I win a lot of balls in the air and am able to get the ball out, move it around.

“As long as I’m in the game and getting a chance to play, it doesn’t matter where I play.”

Cirrincione appreciates his players’ willingness to move around.

“Isaiah’s tough,” Cirrincione said. “He’s probably our best defender, and he’s also our best forward. It’s like, ‘Where do you put him?’ He has 19 goals without even playing full time up top.

“Julian started at right back today. Then we put him up top, and he scores. It’s exciting. It’s good to have that versatility. If someone gets tired, go play defense. If you’re not tired, go run around up front and burn some energy.”

Arreguin opened the scoring just a little over three minutes into the game. Manny Casillas took a corner kick that was knocked around and ended up back on Casillas’ feet along the left wing. He played a quick pass across the box to a crashing Arreguin, who was open and able to slip his shot into the net.

“I felt like me and Manny were linking up well,” Arreguin said. “We had a couple chances earlier, and then I saw him go out to the wing and it was just a simple play, a little tap-in goal. Can’t ask for anything better than that.”

After Pina made it 2-0, scoring on a header off a throw-in, Arreguin produced his second goal of the night with four minutes left in the first half, ripping a shot inside the left post off an assist from Josh Silvar.

Arreguin, who said he has scored “10 or 11″ goals this season, is embracing the opportunity to play a big role after coming off the bench last year and finishing with one goal.

“I knew my chance was coming up, so it’s great to enjoy it my last year, get all these minutes and have fun with all my teammates,” Arreguin said. “Going into the playoffs, I think the key is going to be playing our game the way we know how to play.”

Down 3-0 at halftime, Joliet West fought tough in the second half and got a late goal from Duong.

“It’s definitely better than the last couple games,” Joliet West coach Neil Lucchetti said. “We’ve lacked a little bit of effort at times, and we’ve talked a lot to the boys about it. Romeoville is a very good team. They brought back a lot of guys from a very successful season last year. They’re very organized and disciplined, and three times tonight we lacked that same discipline, not clearing out balls that we should have cleared out.”