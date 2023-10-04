Boys soccer: Joliet Central, Joliet West play to scoreless draw

JOLIET – City bragging rights will have to be shared on the soccer field this season.
Joliet Central and host Joliet West went toe-to-toe for 80 minutes Tuesday night, with both teams having periods where they controlled the game and created offensive chances.
In the end, neither team could break through and find the net as the crosstown rivals played to a 0-0 tie in a Southwest Prairie Conference match.
“t’s always a good game against Joliet Central,” Joliet West senior defender Marcos Hernandez said. “No matter how they’re doing, it’s always going to be a good game. The atmosphere is just there. It was fun.”
Joliet Central first-year coach Ulises Ornelas, a Joliet West graduate who played for the combined Joliet Township program, got his first taste of the rivalry.
“The boys were very excited,” Ornelas said. “Obviously, in a game like this, we want to go the extra mile to beat our town rivals. At the end of the day, I don’t think we deserved to lose, but we didn’t deserve to win, so I think this was a fair result.”
Yair Sebastian Reyes made five saves to record the shutout for Joliet Central (4-11-3, 1-6-2).
Gavin Ringhofer and Owen Merda shared the shutout in goal for Joliet West (6-9-3, 2-3-3), with Merda taking over for the last 25 minutes after Ringhofer – who made six saves – was injured.
“Owen and Gavin battle,” Joliet West coach Neil Lucchetti said. “Owen had been starting and he took a knock last week. Gavin came in, took off and really helped us a lot. He made some big saves out in Iowa. It’s really nice to have both those guys that you can rely on and trust. It really helps the back line, too.”
Hernandez, Ivan Moreno, Tommy Polacek and Ethan Podmolik led the defense for the Tigers.
“I think it’s good communication between me and the rest of my back line,” Hernandez said. “We play well together. We trained all summer, all fall and for the last two years. I think that’s really solidified our chemistry in the back.”
Joliet West was coming off a huge 4-0 win over state power Morton on Saturday at the Great River Classic in Iowa.
“Morton’s a good team,” Hernandez said. “We knew that going into the match. To 4-0 them and keep another clean sheet is something that really helped us going into this game. I think we did well defensively again.
“If we stay solid in the back and make sure we don’t make any mistakes, we can build from there and then start scoring some goals.”
Joliet West almost scored on a few occasions in the second half, but Reyes was up to the challenge for Joliet Central.
Reyes punched out a shot from Ozzy Ortiz with just less than 27 minutes to go and was tested up until the final minute, when he stopped Joseph Karnezis’ shot off a corner kick.
“As soon as he got the cross in, I expected a shot and I just had to be ready for it,” Reyes said of the final-minute attempt. “As a goalie, you have to expect the unexpected. You always have to expect the ball to come your way.”
Reyes gave credit to his defense, led by Alonso Contreras, Rogelio Santiago, Adrian Sandoval and Fernando Arenas.
Reyes, meanwhile, has been stepping up since an injury to fellow goalkeeper Gustavo Pacheco after the duo had been sharing time.
“One of the biggest things we tell the boys is that if somebody falls, somebody has to be ready to pick it up,” Ornelas said. “Yair has been doing a good job covering the shots, communicating with the boys. No goals [Tuesday], so good job on him.”
Reyes feels he’s prepared himself for these opportunities.
“I’ve been starting the last five or six games,” Reyes said. “Coach says there shouldn’t be a big difference in levels when players substitute for each other. I just have to be ready to go out there and play.
“This was a fun game to play in. I wish we would have won, but it was fun.”