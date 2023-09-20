Boys soccer: Plainfield East keeps the goals coming for wild win over Plainfield Central

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield East knew Plainfield Central wasn’t going to stop attacking hard Tuesday night. The Wildcats fired relentlessly at the Bengals’ net in a second-half comeback attempt.
With their defense struggling to hang on, the Bengals knew they had one solution: keep scoring.
“It’s just about not getting too comfortable,” Plainfield East’s Yandel Reyes said. “Obviously, we have a lot to improve on defensively, but being able to finish on our chances was the key to the win. Obviously, they had their chances at the end and could have tied it easily, but we held on, and that’s all that matters.”
Reyes scored twice to lead the host Bengals to a 5-3 win over Plainfield Central in a Southwest Prairie Conference soccer match.
JP Escobar provided a goal and an assist, while Jacob Scott and Trey Atkin each added goals for Plainfield East (7-1, 4-1 SPC).
Junior forward Sebastian Chavez did all the scoring for Plainfield Central (8-2-2, 2-2-1), recording a hat trick to increase his season total to 14 goals.
Plainfield East coach Jake Lysik was happy to walk away with a victory in spite of some miscues.
“We kept going, and our guys up front did create a lot of chances for us and did put them away, but also those guys I didn’t think did particularly well getting back and covering their marks,” Lysik said. “We didn’t defend well in the second half.
“It’s one of those situations where I’m glad we got the win, but also got a wake-up call at the same time.”
Plainfield Central struck first, with Chavez scoring on a shot from 30 yards in the 17th minute.
The Bengals quickly responded, with Escobar slipping a pass to Reyes, who ripped in the tying goal in the 22nd minute. Escobar also assisted on Reyes’ second goal, which made it 3-1. In between, Atkin scored off an Andres Vega assists.
Escobar enjoys being the one to set up his teammates, which was on full display Tuesday.
“I like going wide, because I feel like I can use my speed and then get it into the box and someone will finish just like we do in practice,” he said.
Escobar was proud of the way his team responded after the Wildcats scored the first goal.
“When they score, we can’t keep our heads down,” he said. “We have to find a way to fight back, get back in the game, find the rhythm and then try to get the win.”
Reyes, meanwhile, doubled his season total for goals after scoring twice over the Bengals’ first seven games.
“Coming into the season, my standards were high,” Reyes said. “I wasn’t able to capitalize early on in the season, but it seems like as a team and as an individual, we’re getting more in the rhythm, and there’s more coming our way and more coming my way.”
Escobar and Scott added second-half goals for Plainfield East, the latter making it a seemingly comfortable 5-2 lead with about eight minutes to go.
The Wildcats, however, pulled back within two when Chavez completed his hat trick. The team had several more scoring chances but could not connect.
“We should have had a few more [goals], I think,” Plainfield Central coach Kevin Fitzgerald said. “There were at least one or two they scored that we probably shouldn’t have given up. That’s going to be the whole difference.
“You have to seize the opportunities when they come, and this was one we missed out on, so we’ll see how we come back from this on Thursday.”
The Bengals, on the other hand, escaped with another big win.
“I challenged the guys at halftime when it was 3-2, saying, ‘We’ve got to get this next one, for sure,’ ” Lysik said. “We did that, and then we got the fifth goal also. So, in terms of responding, we did that, and I was proud of them for that.”