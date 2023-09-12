Boys soccer: Plainfield Central rolls in the rain over Morris

PLAINFIELD – There’s a different atmosphere around the Plainfield Central boys soccer team this season, and senior defender Sean Thompson sees the Wildcats starting to think big.
“It’s because the boys believe in themselves,” Thompson said. “We all believe that we’re the best right now. We don’t give up. We keep going no matter what.”
Plainfield Central won four games all last season. The Wildcats are already up to six this year after Monday’s 5-0 victory over Morris in a BodyArmor Series tournament game on a rainy night.
“We have more heart,” Thompson said. “We have more passion. The passion and the want to win is there more than last year. This year, I feel, is so much more special than last year.”
Thompson, Sebastian Chavez, Leonardo Perez, Daniel Galarza and Nigel Osei Asare all scored a goal each for Plainfield Central (6-1-1). Osei Asare, Elijah Rodriguez and Julio Rodriguez chipped in assists.
Ivan Escatel made 10 saves for Morris (4-6).
The Wildcats found a way to slow down Morris star Kalen Carver, who had hat tricks in three straight games prior to Saturday’s loss to UIC Prep.
Marshall DeGraff made three saves to record the shutout for Plainfield Central, with Thompson, Abraham Contreras, Gordon Stanich and Caden Bargas leading the defense.
“Shutting down (Carver) was definitely a big factor,” Thompson said. “The guy had like three straight hat tricks, but we shut him down pretty good for the majority of the game, if not all game.”
Plainfield Central, meanwhile, got its offense going quickly, with Chavez scoring off an Elijah Rodriguez assist in the 10th minute.
Perez made it 2-0, crashing the far post and finishing off a cross from Julio Rodriguez, who made a strong run down the left side of the field before setting up Perez.
Up 2-0 at halftime, the Wildcats pulled away after the break, starting with a goal from Thompson to make it 3-0.
Thompson takes on a multi-faceted role for Plainfield Central, playing on the back line but pushing forward to join the attack often.
“I started as a winger here and then I got moved to outside back, but coach put me as kind of a wing back,” Thompson said. “I play defense but I can still get up. I actually love that position. It’s so fun to play. I get a little bit of both. I love defending and I love attacking.”
Osei Asare came off the bench to make a big impact. First, he took a corner kick and sent a well-placed cross into the box, where Galarza scored.
Then Osei Asare capped the scoring, finding the net to make it 5-0.
“The past couple games, I haven’t really been getting a lot of playing time so I just wanted to go out there and show what I can do and make the most of my chances,” Osei Asare said. “I’m ready any chance I get. As soon as I get on the field, I have to give 100 percent and make sure I limit my errors.”
With rain falling hard for much of the game, Osei Asare embraced the elements.
“It was great,” he said. “There’s nothing like playing in the rain, especially with soccer. The ball is faster on the ground and everything. It’s fun.”
Adam Mondragon had two shots on goal and Ryker Anderson had one for Morris, which struggled to generate many opportunities.
Escatel kept the game competitive, making some big saves.
But the end result was another big win for Plainfield Central, adding to the team’s growing positivity.
“On top of everything, the confidence just keeps going,” Thompson said. “Even if we lose, we just want to come back and win even more. That’s what keeps us going.”