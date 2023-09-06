Boys soccer: Kalen Carver, defense lead Morris past JCA

JOLIET — Even though his team was leading by two at halftime Tuesday, Morris soccer coach David Valdivia let his team know that he wasn’t very happy with his team’s performance.

“I was pretty mad after the first half,” Valdivia said. “We were playing at a slow pace, and I went off a little bit on the guys. I told them we had to pick it up and start pushing the tempo more, and they did a lot better in the second half.”

Indeed, Morris scored three times after halftime and came away with a 5-1 win over Joliet Catholic Academy on the Hilltoppers’ Senior Day.

Morris senior Kalen Carver had a day to remember, netting himself a hat trick en route to the victory. His first goal came in the first half off an assist from Adan Mondragon before he scored twice in the second half, once off an assist from Ryker Anderson and once on a breakaway after a long kick by goalie Ivan Escatel. Mondragon capped the scoring for Morris (3-4) with goal off an assist from Angel Valderama, who had earlier scored on a perfectly placed direct kick in the first half.

“It wasn’t my first hat trick,” Carver said. “I had one last week [in a 5-2 win over Rochelle].

“Coach got on us at halftime. We weren’t playing how we should have been playing. We did a lot better with that in the second half. Our team has some good chemistry. A lot of us have been playing together for a while and we are friends off the field, too, so that helps us be better as a team.”

Kalen Carver (Rob Oesterle)

JCA (1-7) got its lone goal in the second half when Diego Rios scored at the 20:15 mark. Most of the other Hilltopper scoring chances were thwarted by either saves by Escatel or Morris sweeper Conner Ahearn turning the JCA attack away before they could get a shot off.

“Conner Ahearn was fantastic tonight,” Valdivia said. “Jaxyn Sibert, one of our Seneca kids, did a good job when he came in on defense, and our midfielders dominated all game.

“I was very pleased with how we played in the second half.”

For JCA, the game was a learning experience for a young squad.

“We start seven underclassmen,” JCA coach Thomas Cranmer said. “The game wasn’t as bad as the score indicates. They had a goal on the direct kick that was just perfectly placed, and we made a couple of mistakes that let up goals. But, they are correctable mistakes.

“We knew with our schedule that we would probably take our licks early on. We are playing a lot of 2A and 3A teams. When we hit the playoffs in 1A, we will be very prepared and we will be a better team than we are now. That’s what we are building for. We want to be ready to go in the playoffs.”