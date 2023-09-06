Boys soccer: Camacho’s hat trick leads Joliet Central past Plainfield South in first game on new turf

JOLIET – It’s a new era for Joliet Central boys soccer and players such as Ricardo Camacho are determined to make it a winning one.
The Steelmen played their first home game of their new turf field Tuesday night. It was also the home debut for new coach Ulises Ordenas, a Joliet West graduate who played soccer for the Steelmen when there was a combined Joliet Township program.
Camacho helped make sure it was a happy homecoming, recording a hat trick to lead Joliet Central to a 5-3 win over Plainfield South in a Southwest Prairie Conference game.
Juan Franco and Juan Sebastian Garcia Duarte also scored, while Javier Contreras had two assists for the Steelmen (2-4, 1-1 SPC), who went winless last season. Joliet Central beat Curie 4-0 on Aug. 26 to snap a 25-game winless streak. Tuesday night, the Steelmen won a conference game for the first time since Oct. 7, 2021.
“I heard how things were going, and I was not happy,” Ordenas said. “When we were competing in school, we were a top team. To hear that we weren’t doing so good, it hurts me a little because I’m a Steelman. Even though I went to West, I still represented the Steelmen.
“We want to bring that competitiveness we had back, and I think this was a good start.”
Amir Saba scored twice and Jaimeson Power added a goal for Plainfield South (1-4, 0-2).
Camacho, a sophomore forward, watched the varsity team struggle last year when he was a freshman on junior varsity and was determined to make a difference.
“I came to a couple varsity games and I could see the atmosphere was great,” Camacho said. “I told myself, ‘I’m going to be there.’ I worked really hard to get up here to varsity and be ready. There were a couple changes I had to make to my play style and it worked out this game.
“I had to work on my blind side, keep checking defenders behind me. I had to get faster, I had to get a better first touch. I had to work on a lot of movements and learn a lot of new things, but it was worth it.”
Camacho started the scoring in the 10th minute when he took a long pass from Braulio Gutierrez, flicked the ball over the head over Plainfield South goalkeeper Leonidas Gamino and then chased down the ball to slam it into the open net.
“Ricardo’s only a sophomore, but one of the things he has is attitude,” Ordenas said. “He has that competitiveness. He brings it forward, and it’s contagious for the team. Even if he’s only a sophomore, that’s exactly what we’re looking for is players who can motivate like that.”
The goal started a major surge for the Steelmen, as Franco found the net and Camacho scored again just over five minutes after his initial goal to make it 3-0.
Plainfield South fought back. Siba scored on a pair of headers off corner kicks, one with 8:54 left in the first half and one with 42 seconds to go to pull the Cougars within 3-2.
The Cougars did not score a goal in their first four games – their win coming in a penalty-kick shootout over Curie after a 0-0 tie – so Siba took some weight off everyone’s shoulders.
“We’ve been having issues putting the ball in the back of the net,” Plainfield South coach Nick Skrip said. “I think we’ve been creating plenty of chances. It’s encouraging to see that change because I think once that first one goes in, it becomes easier. So in that aspect of the game, I was definitely happy to see it.”
The Cougars had momentum, but Camacho scored less than two minutes into the second half to bring it back to the Tigers.
After Power pulled Plainfield South within 4-3, Garcia Duarte scored with just 4:59 left to seal it for the Steelmen.
“We’re very happy to get the win,” Garcia Duarte said. “Our coaches have brought a new attitude to the team and I like the attitude we have.”