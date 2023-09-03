Boys soccer: Eli Avalos, who caddies on the side, calls the shots for Minooka

As a golf caddy, Minooka’s Eli Avalos has learned a lot about that game over the past four years and can give some tips to players while he carries their bags.
On the soccer field is where Avalos is even more comfortable giving advice, however. The senior midfielder is a three-year varsity starter and Minooka’s captain this fall.
“I just try to keep the enthusiasm up, the energy up in practice and games,” Avalos said. “I try to keep everybody’s mood up and make sure everyone is doing all right all the time. That keeps everyone going and makes it a good atmosphere.”
Avalos keeps things steady for Minooka. While his leadership makes sure the team stays focused and positive, his abilities as a two-way player allow him to shine offensively and defensively and keep Minooka strong in the midfield.
“It’s great, especially when he has a high skill level,” Minooka coach Nate Spriggs said. “He’s a good kid, a great leader, and then he has that skill level. After that second step, he’s at top speed, and he just knows what to do. He’s got great instincts.
“It’s fun having him.”
Off the field, Avalos has been caddying for four years and is hoping to earn the prestigious Chick Evans Scholarship, which its foundation describes as “a full tuition and housing college scholarship for high-achieving caddies with limited financial means.”
“I’m sending in the application at the end of September,” Avalos said. “I just have to keep doing my community service. Soccer, especially, is really good for that. It shows that I’m committed.
“You look at the Evans Foundation and what it does for kids throughout the United States, it shows how it can change people’s futures. If I can get that opportunity, I’ll be extremely grateful for it.”
Spriggs is certainly backing him.
“Eli’s just personable,” Spriggs said. “He cares about his teammates, he cares about winning, but he sees the big picture. He doesn’t think it’s just soccer. On the weekends, he goes and caddies. He’s going hard for the Chick Evans scholarship.
“I had to write a letter of recommendation for him for that, and I’m really hoping he gets it. If anyone deserves it, it’s him. He’s just a well-rounded young man.”
Along the way, Avalos has developed a passion for golf.
“My dad’s really big into golf, and he kind of got me into it,” Avalos said. “It’s passed on, and now I’m really into it. It’s a great time. It’s kind of like soccer, because the energy is always there.
“I wasn’t a golfer until I started caddying, but now I like it. Just the feeling of hitting a good shot, there’s nothing better.”
Of course, soccer is Avalos’ great sports passion. He is continuing a family tradition at Minooka.
“I have two older brothers, Jared and Isaac, who were varsity starters and captains,” he said. “I have a younger brother, Ben, who will be coming through after me.
“The coaches will all make jokes all the time about how we all have similar games, and it’s just kind of like there’s been one of us in the program the entire time. I learned a lot from my brothers.”
Minooka started the season 2-0-1, and Avalos is optimistic about the rest of the season. He plans to make sure his teammates stay positive the whole way.
“I’ve had captains before me who have always been great guys, and I’ve just learned from them,” Avalos said. “Really you just have to be a leader all the time, and they’ve taught me that. Always be there for your teammates, whether they make a mistake or do something good.
“There are going to be some bad days, so just be there for them and keep their mood up.”