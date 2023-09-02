Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Plainfield East’s Ben Basta

Ben Basta, a senior midfielder/forward on the Plainfield East soccer team, was voted the Herald-News Athlete of the Week. Basta pulled in 221 votes to edge Lockport’s Nate Blazewski (195) for the honor. Minooka volleyball player Brooklynne Brass and Plainfield South cross country runner Camyn Viger were also on the ballot.
Why he was selected: Basta scored two goals in Plainfield East’s 4-1 win over Rolling Meadows in the championship match of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Invitational. He also had an assist in a 5-0 first-round win over Peotone.
Here is Steve Millar’s Q&A with this week’s winner:
Millar: How much does starting the season by winning a tournament championship give your team a boost?
Basta: It felt great. It’s a great start. If we can keep going like that, it’ll be great. We started off strong.
Millar: What was the key to success in the tournament?
Basta: We were playing good defensively and moving the ball well. We finished when we got chances offensively.
Millar: You scored two goals in the 4-1 victory over Rolling Meadows in the championship game. How were you able to step up in a big game like that?
Basta: It was just pressuring hard and working hard. Then the chances will come for you.
Millar: How are you trying to be a leader for this team this year?
Basta: I’m just trying to make sure we all keep our heads up and no matter what happens, we move on to the next game.
Millar: What other activities are you involved in at school?
Basta: I’m in Orange Crush Leaders. We’re in the bleachers for the football games, in the front waving the flags and stuff like that. It’s just trying to cheer on other people and other teams in the new school. It’s fun. I’m doing a couple other little clubs here and there. Soccer is my only sport. I used to play volleyball and basketball a little bit, but it’s mainly been soccer.
Millar: How long have you been playing soccer and how did you get started?
Basta: 13 years. I started with a rec league. My parents brought me in and I didn’t like it, but they forced me to continue. I’m happy they did.
Millar: What are some of your hobbies outside of soccer and school?
Basta: Right now it’s all about college applications and things like that. I’m focused a lot on school. But when I do have free time, I like working out and spending time with friends and family. That’s really it.