Boys soccer: New-look defense holds up as Minooka shuts out Plainfield East

MINOOKA – Minooka senior Danny Rios and all his fellow starting defenders are newcomers to the position, but they’re getting the hang of things quickly.
On Tuesday night, visiting Plainfield East threw waves and waves of pressure at the Minooka back line, but the defense never broke down.
Sophomore Ethan Koranda scored the only goal Minooka needed as junior Isaac Goddard made three saves for the shutout in a 1-0 Southwest Prairie Conference victory over Plainfield East.
“We felt relief after we scored the goal, and we knew after that we just had to defend,” Rios said. “We just all stayed back and defended.”
Before the season, Minooka coach Nate Spriggs chose to go with a new-look defense, throwing together a group of former midfielders and putting them in the back.
Rios, Carter Lundeen, Evan Lundeen and Caleb Phillips led the defensive effort Tuesday.
“They communicated, they shifted together, they really worked well,” Spriggs said. “We were unsure how the back line was going to be this year because none of them have been defenders ever. Every one of them has been a center mid.
“We just decided they were the guys we wanted to drop back and go with it. It’s worked pretty well so far. There’s been a learning curve, but I’m proud of the way we’ve been playing.”
After spending most of the first half fighting off chances from the Bengals (3-1, 0-1), Minooka (2-0-1, 1-0) came out fast after halftime.
Diego Escobedo fired high on a shot from 20 yards on Minooka’s first good look at goal.
Moments later, the home team broke through.
Senior midfielder Eli Avalos chipped a pass over the Plainfield East defense into the box, where Koranda was able to play it off his chest down to his right foot and rip it into the back of the net with 29 minutes, 15 seconds to go.
“We had to get up on top,” Koranda said. “It was one of the last chances of the game that we could really go for. Eli played a great ball in behind just over the defender. Having to receive that ball with all the pressure coming down and then having to finish, being able to put it in the back of the net feels really great.
“I just kept breathing. I didn’t let the game tire me out too much. I focused really hard on getting that first goal.”
Avalos said Minooka came out energized after its halftime talk.
“Our coaches rallied us great,” he said. “They kind of hyped us up at halftime and made sure we kept going. They told us to sit off a little bit and just let the opportunity come to us, and then we capitalized on it.”
It was the second goal of the season for Koranda, who started on varsity as a freshman last season.
“I played up a lot when I was younger, so playing against bigger kids is what I’m used to,” Koranda said. “But knowing I was a freshman playing against seniors changed it a little bit last year. But once you get in the groove of the game, you’re all good.
“That was a great experience last year. It gave me a lot of experience feeling like I can play.”
Michael Parent made two saves for Plainfield East.
Looking to continue momentum after winning the Bradley-Bourbonnais Invitational over the weekend, the Bengals created a ton of opportunities but could not break through.
Yandel Reyes had two shots on goal, and Jacob Scott had one for Plainfield East.
“I feel like we dominated the play in the first half,” Plainfield East coach Jacob Lysik said. “I told the guys it’s hard for me to go off on them in the postgame because all that was missing was the final ball and we could have been up 1-0 or 2-0.
“Highs over the weekend, lows [Tuesday], but we play good soccer.”