Boys soccer: Caden Udani leads Lincoln-Way East after family tragedy

When he was a freshman at Lincoln-Way East, tragedy struck for Caden Udani and his family. After his father, Kevin, died after a battle with lung cancer, Udani’s soccer teammates had his back.
Now a senior, Udani is the clear leader of the Griffins.
“It was rough going through that, but honestly, I attribute a lot to this team for helping me get through it. I was out for about two weeks after, and then I came back to a very warm welcome.”— Lincoln-Way East boys soccer's Caden Udani, on losing his father to cancer
“My freshman year, my dad got diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer,” Udani said. “A couple months went by, and he passed in the middle of the season. It was rough going through that, but honestly, I attribute a lot to this team for helping me get through it. I was out for about two weeks after, and then I came back to a very warm welcome.
“The guys here know I’ve gone through it. They check up on me. It’s good. This team builds me up.”
Lincoln-Way East coach Matt Ribbens sees Udani as someone who is wise and mature beyond his years ... by necessity.
“You can’t imagine the shock and the devastation he went through,” Ribbens said. “I think it made him mature. He had to grow up in some ways where you don’t want to, but you have to. He’s put his mind on the things that are important, like his family and his academics. He’s also taken great leaps with his soccer career.”
Udani agrees that he was forced to grow up in a hurry.
“It wasn’t easy,” he said. “Freshman year, I felt like I was just finding out what the world is. With the role I had to take at home, I think that matured me. There was a little bit of I feel like childhood might have been lost, but going into adulthood and learning to mature, learning the real world, I think that served me well.”
It’s certainly helped Udani on the soccer field, where his leadership is invaluable for the Griffins, according to Ribbens.
“Whether it’s the weight room or futsal, he’s organizing things and getting people to come,” Ribbens said. “He gets people over to his house. He’s that guy. He’s just a great kid.
“I think he’s grown up as such a great young man. You love coaching him. He makes it easy.”
Udani has played all over the field during his career with Lincoln-Way East, spending most of time at midfielder last season, when he finished with five goals and five assists.
While Udani is more comfortable at forward, he knows flexibility is a big bonus.
“I always love being the forward,” Udani said. “For this team, I’ll do anything. When I played midfield last year, it wasn’t my actual position, but I’ll go anywhere for this team. I think ever since my youth, I’ve wanted to get that versatility to be able to go left foot, right foot and play anywhere on the field.”
This season, Ribbens is determined to keep Udani at forward, looking at him to be the Griffins’ big goal scorer.
“I’m not touching him,” Ribbens said. “He’s up there. He’s our guy now.”
Udani has been around through some of Lincoln-Way East’s biggest struggles as a program. The Griffins went 6-12-2 last season, 4-16-2 in Udani’s sophomore year and 1-8-2 in a shortened COVID season when he was a freshman.
The Griffins are off to a 2-1 start this season.
“I think he realizes that this is it, this is his time to make some magic,” Ribbens said.
Indeed, Udani is motivated - not only by the certainty that this is his final chance to do something big for Lincoln-Way East, but also by the likelihood of this being his last season of competitive soccer, period.
“I think I’m going to prioritize athletics over soccer,” he said. “I’m looking at Big Ten schools. So, if none of them can take me, I might just go for academics. I think about how this might be the end for me with soccer, and that’s definitely a motivating factor. I’m definitely looking to end on a high.”
Of course, there is always some extra inspiration for Udani any time he steps onto the field with his father on his mind.
“With soccer, it’s an association I have with my dad, and it’s one of those bittersweet things where I can always look at, and I know he’d be here,” Udani said. “I’m glad to know that. I hope he’s watching.”