Providence boys soccer team visits, entertains New Lenox senior citizens

NEW LENOX – Providence Catholic freshman soccer player Alex Potempa was excited about his team’s visit to The Cottages of New Lenox, a senior living community.

For one, Potempa got a chance to see his grandmother, Barbara Tryner, who is a resident of The Cottages. More than that, though, he embraced the opportunity to liven up the residents’ day.

“It’s just a great experience to get to be here with a bunch of people I love and to get to see, help and entertain people and just give them some joy in their lives,” Potempa said. “I love getting to be here and entertain these seniors with a bunch of people who I love to hang out with and I’m going to spend these four years of high school with.”

The Celtics visited The Cottages on Aug. 18 for an early celebration of National Senior Citizens Day.

New Providence coach Mike Taylor, who himself is turning 70 later this year, felt it was important to spend some time with the residents.

“You can’t forget the other generations, no matter what,” Taylor said. “By coming here, these seniors are watching our players, and they’re reliving their youth. Who knows what’s going through their minds about the days when they were on a sporting field and things like that.

“I think we have to slow down sometimes and take the time to come here and not forget these people.”

The Celtics joined the senior citizens for several activities, including trivia, bingo and board games. The team then got in some practice time in the community’s courtyard, demonstrating their soccer skills for the residents, who watched from the side.

Resident Jane Klouda, who is set to turn 100 years old in November, enjoyed seeing the kids play soccer.

“This is great,” Klouda said. “Look at all these kids. It wasn’t long ago that they were all in diapers.”

Providence freshman soccer player Omar Torreblanca visits with 99-year-old Jane Klouda at The Cottages of New Lenox, a senior living community, on Aug. 18, 2023. (Steve Millar)

Lainie Landy, the activity director for The Cottages, said the soccer performance left a big impression on the residents.

“I think it’s wonderful that the boys came out and spent time with them,” Landy said. “The residents here love interacting with anyone in the community who comes in to do things. They love being outside. For them to have these kids out here playing soccer for them, they’re going be talking about this for I don’t know how long.”

Taylor loved watching the senior citizens look on with excitement as his team played soccer.

“Right now, these people would be sitting inside, but because these kids are here, they’re out here in the sun,” he said. “The sun is a great energizer. At the same time, our kids get to see that these people are here in a nursing home, but they’re still human beings, and you can’t forget them.”

Potempa, who is the son of former Providence soccer coach Dan Potempa, said all of the activities were enjoyable.

“We were doing trivia, asking them a lot of questions about TV shows from the 1970s and ′80s and things like that,” he said. “It was mostly stuff we didn’t know, but the seniors were doing well and answering a lot of the questions, and that was fun.”

Senior soccer player Simon Janakiev said the Celtics take pride in giving back.

“I think it’s important to support the community in every way we can,” he said. “We just want to lead as an example in the community.

“Coach told us about this, and we were all excited to come out. We played some bingo, we played some soccer. All the people here are really nice. It’s a lot of fun.”

For Potempa, it’s all about supporting the town that supports his school.

“People in this community have put in the effort to allow us to be at Providence,” he said. “Some people here, like my grandma, have had children or grandchildren go to Providence. Some of them may have just had friends go there and have been supportive.

“Providence is still here and still standing, and this team is still here, so we’ve got to give back to the people who have kept Providence running and kept this community running for so long.”