Boys soccer: Providence snaps 23-game losing streak, beating JCA in resounding fashion

Dean Lavvas and his Providence Catholic teammates were tired of losing.

The Celtics went 0-16 last season, getting outscored 105-13. Going back to 2021, when they finished 2-16, the Celtics had lost 23 straight games going into Monday’s season opener against Joliet Catholic.

But that streak is over and a new era of Providence soccer has begun.

“It’s been very frustrating,” Lavvas said. “I just feel overwhelming relief now, and I’m glad to see what we can do this season, and I’m hoping we can get the wins to keep coming.”

Lavvas, a junior forward/midfielder, scored two goals as the host Celtics rolled to a 7-0 win over Joliet Catholic in New Lenox.

Sean McGrath, JT Potocsnak, Ryan Wolniakowski, Billy Savarino Jr. and Simon Janakiev all scored for the Celtics (1-0), with Janakiev adding two assists. Luke McAllister made six saves to record the shutout.

Providence’s Shawn McGrath scores on a header against Joliet Catholic on Aug. 21, 2023 in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Aidan Medina made five saves for Joliet Catholic (0-1).

It was quite a debut for new Providence coach Mike Taylor, a Hall of Famer whose first win with the Celtics marked the 474th of his high school coaching career that began in 1981 and includes stops at Glenbard South, Fenton and St. Viator.

“It’s hard to tell what you’ve got,” Taylor said. “You’re practicing against yourself and it gives you a false sense of security. I knew we had potential, but what are you going to do with that potential? At the beginning, we struggled. Every guy was trying to do his own thing, and we were all over the place. Then we settled down and started working the game plan.”

The Celtics broke through on a corner kick in the 24th minute. Freshman forward/midfielder Jovanny Gonzalez sent a cross toward the middle of the box where McGrath – a senior defender – crashed in to head the ball home from just outside the goal line.

Then the floodgates opened for Providence.

“It was definitely big to get that first goal,” McGrath said. “You always go into games with doubts, and that first goal boosts the confidence, for sure.”

The Celtics scored three more goals over the final 13 minutes of the first half. Potocsnak scored off a Jimmy Piko assist, Wolniakowski headed in a cross from Janakiev and Janakiev set up Lavvas for a score.

Suddenly, a team that scored 13 goals all of last season had four at halftime of its season opener.

Shocking? Well, sort of.

“To say I expected us to come out and win 7-0, I didn’t,” Janakiev said. “But I expected us to come out hard because we’ve been working hard all summer.”

Savarino, Lavvas and Janakiev added second-half goals for the Celtics.

McGrath, Wolniakowski, Enrique Zamudio, Lucas Garcia and Colin Gerlock led the defensive effort in front of McAllister.

“I was surprised we put seven in the back of the net, but I’m an ex-defender, so it’s very satisfying for me to get a shutout,” Taylor said. “That’s just as big.

“Sean did a really good job. He really solidifies the defense. If you ask me who played the best game, Lucas Garcia is right up there with what he did in the back.”

Joliet Catholic had some chances early, including two shots on goal from Lukas Klein and one from Leonardo Marquez in the opening 10 minutes while the game was still scoreless.

Joliet Catholic’s Leonardo Marquez works the ball midfield against Providence on Aug. 21, 2023 in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Once Providence scored, however, the wheels fell off for the Hilltoppers. That is something coach Tom Cranmer wants to make sure doesn’t happen again. Joliet Catholic will compete in the Illinois Math and Science Academy Tournament this weekend.

“The big thing is learning,” Cranmer said. “We have 12 freshmen and sophomores, and I think we got everyone in but one. The last couple years the emphasis has been on the push for playoffs. Providence is a 2A school, so we’re playing up a class here. It’s tough for the new guys to know what that varsity speed is going to be like until they see it, so it was nice for us to get this baptism by fire now before the big tournament starts.”