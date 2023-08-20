Boys soccer: 5 to watch in the Herald-News area

All-sectional and all-conference players return to lead their teams this boys soccer season across the Herald-News area. Here are five of the top returners.
Diego Escobedo, Minooka, sr., F: Escobedo is an experienced leader for Minooka. The speedy striker scored 17 goals and added four assists last season, earning all-sectional and All-Southwest Prairie Conference honors.
Adrian Maldonado, Joliet West, sr., M: Maldonado is one of eight returning starters for the Tigers, who are coming off a successful 17-6-3 season that ended in a sectional championship game appearance. Maldonado is a strong two-way player and a four-year starter who helped his club team win a national championship this summer.
Yandel Reyes, Plainfield East, sr., M: Reyes earned all-sectional and All-Southwest Prairie Conference honors last season when he scored nine goals and added three assists. He looks to team up with senior forward Ben Basta to form a dynamic duo as the Bengals look for success under first-year coach Jacob Lysik.
Josh Silvar, Romeoville, sr., D: Silvar anchors the defense for the Spartans, who were the Class 3A runners-up in 2022. After winning the first state trophy in program history, Romeoville may have to rely on its defense a bit more after the graduation of prolific scorer Joseph Duarte, who poured in 42 goals last year. Silvar is the last of four brothers to play for the Spartans, with his three older siblings all going on to play college soccer, something Silvar intends to do, as well.
Caden Udani, Lincoln-Way East, sr., F: Udani played all over the field for the Griffins last season. Although his versatility is a huge asset, Lincoln-Way East coach Matthew Ribbens is hoping he’ll be able to stick Udani at forward regularly this season and lean on him to lead the offense. A four-year varsity performer, Udani finished with five goals and five assists in 2022, earning all-sectional and All-SouthWest Suburban Blue honors.