Boys soccer: 5 storylines to watch in The Herald-News area

The 2023-24 fall sports season doesn’t officially start until Monday, which is when the IHSA has stated that teams can begin practicing. There are plenty of intriguing storylines as we approach the season. Following are five such storylines for boys soccer in The Herald-News coverage area.

A return engagement for Romeoville?

Last season, Romeoville leaped to the top of the area soccer mountain by advancing to the Class 3A state finals and finishing second with a 1-0 loss to Naperville Central after beating York 4-3 in the semifinals.

It was the first time the Romeoville program had ever advanced to the state finals, and coach Nick Cirrincione’s team will try to repeat the performance this season. It won’t be easy, as a bulk of the team last year was seniors, but the underclassmen got plenty of big-game experience.

Rebuilding or reloading?

Plainfield North was among the top-ranked teams in the state last season but fell victim to an upset by Oswego in the regionals. Many of the Tigers’ top players graduated, including the school’s all-time scoring leader Cooper Allen.

Coach Lukasz Majewski has gone 45-13-5 in his three years as the Tigers’ coach, and there never is a shortage of talent at Plainfield North. Some may consider this a rebuilding year for North, but don’t be surprised if the Tigers reload and stay among the area’s elite.

Plainfield North defender Aidan Smith returns for the Tigers this season. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Watch out for Providence

The Providence program has had its ups and downs, and last year was about as down as it can get with an 0-16 finish.

The Celtics have responded by hiring legendary coach Mike Taylor, who spent 35 seasons as the head coach at St. Viator. Taylor amassed a record of 522-208-109 in that time, including nine state trophies, and he won state titles in 2003 and 2009. Assisting him is Jon Kovatch, and between the two, they have more than 1,000 wins and 15 state trophies.

It looks like the Celtics have gone all-in for boys soccer, and look for them to be one of the major players in the area sooner than later.

Who wins the Southwest Prairie and SouthWest Suburban titles?

These promise to be two of the best conference races in the state, let alone the area. Starting with defending state runner-up Romeoville, the Southwest Prairie Conference also features strong programs such as Plainfield North, Joliet West, Minooka and Plainfield South. Meanwhile, the SouthWest Suburban features Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport and Bolingbrook. This will be Bolingbrook’s last season in the SWSC before joining the SPC in 2024.

There should be several can’t-miss matches throughout the conference seasons, with the eventual champions earning every bit of those titles.

Soccer: Lockport vs Romeoville OCT 29 Tyler Malczewski returns for the Lockport soccer team this season. (Dean Reid / Dean Reid for Shaw Media)

Sleepers

Every year, there seems to be a team or two that take a step forward and unexpectedly emerge as a postseason contender. Romeoville took it to the extreme last season, but after a second-place state finish it would be hard to call the Spartans a sleeper this season.

As mentioned, Providence certainly has that capability with the coaching experience on the sidelines. Bolingbrook also could be a sleeping giant, as last year the soccer program had more participants than the football program.

Among the Class 1A and 2A schools, Coal City, Morris, Lemont and Wilmington could make some noise before the season ends.