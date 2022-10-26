Boys soccer: Demian Martinez strike 3 times, Romeoville advances past Stagg to sectional final

LOCKPORT — Demian Martinez got a little emotional following Tuesday evening’s sectional soccer game.
Who could blame him? The senior had his first hat trick of the fall as Romeoville continued its record-setting soccer season by outlasting Stagg 3-2 Tuesday evening in the second semifinal of the Class 3A Lockport Sectional.
The Spartans (25-1-1) will face Bloom Township, a 5-1 winner over Shepard in the first semifinal, on Friday at 6:30 p.m. for the sectional title. It’s the second straight sectional final appearance and third overall for Romeoville, and it’s the first-ever sectional championship game appearance for the Blazing Trojans (21-5-2).
“Yes, I was getting emotional afterward as I was hugging my girlfriend, Stacey,” Martinez said. “This just feels amazing. We are one step closer to winning a sectional. Last year we made it to the sectional final [losing 5-2 to Lockport], and this time we want to finish it.”
With the game on the line, Martinez finished it. He found himself open from nearly 45 yards away. He fired a shot that just kept sailing and went into the top left-hand corner of the net for what proved to be the final goal with 16:35 to play.
“I had the space, so I just ripped it and took my chances,” Martinez said. “I knew it was in. I just felt like I was in the zone.”
Junior Ruben Mesta was given credit for the assist.
“Damien was on fire, and how he goes, we go,” Romeoville coach Nick Cirrincione said of Martinez. “He stepped up big, especially since [senior forward] Joseph Duarte, who has 41 goals, was held to no goals for only the third time this season.”
Martinez gave a foreshadowing of his later goal to open the scoring, though from closer range. Off an assist from Louis Orizaba, he blasted the ball from the top of the box into the upper-left corner for a 1-0 lead 9 minutes, 18 seconds in.
But midfielder Bart Jaskowski scored the equalizer for Stagg on a header almost midway through the first half to tie it at 1-1. Back came the Spartans, as Martinez scored on a sharp grounder to the left side of the net. That came off an assist by Isaiah Pina with 11:38 to play in the first half. That held up as the halftime score.
Jaskowski had a really nice goal, his second of the night, off a corner kick from the right side that pulled the Chargers into a 2-2 tie with 29:57 to go. Stagg had a golden opportunity to take the lead, but missed a wide-open shot near the left post with 23:47 remaining.
Other than that, senior goalkeeper Lucas Ortiz was in position and made many saves on the night.
“We don’t keep saves, we keep shutouts,” Cirrincione said of Ortiz. “Lucas has 14 of those this season. He’s all-state for a reason. He’s up at five in the morning, and no one outworks him.”
Ortiz was glad to have the opportunity.
“We played them in the regional final last year, and it was a tough game,” Ortiz said of a 2-1 win over the host Chargers last fall. “We knew they wanted to come back and beat us, but big players come up in big moments, and that’s what we did.”
The Spartans set a school record for wins in a season. They were undefeated in their first 23 games before losing 4-0 to host Naperville Central in the final regular-season match.
But they bounced back to blank Reavis 7-0 and Lincoln-Way Central 4-0 to win the Reavis Regional. Romeoville has 14 shutouts and has outscored its opponents 125-20.
The Spartans soccer program started doing well in the 1980s, as coach Frank Aguilar’s teams went 54-19-3 between 1982-85. But they never won a regional title until 2012, and they eventually lost 3-0 in the O’Fallon Sectional final to Edwardsville. Now, back in the sectional final for a third time and second straight, they hope to break through.
“Every day I tell myself to play with my heart, and I did,” Martinez said. “It’s been a great season, and the loss to Naperville Central pushed us to work even more. Now we want to keep going all the way.”