Boys soccer: Oswego’s Will Kalsto uses his head to lead upset of Plainfield North

PLAINFIELD – Just a few weeks ago, Oswego’s Will Kalsto had staples in his head.

Wednesday night, Kalsto used his head to score a goal and put the 13th-seeded Panthers ahead of second-seeded Plainfield North 3-1 en route to a 4-3 upset victory in the Class 3A Plainfield North Regional semifinal.

With the Panthers (9-8-7) leading 2-1, Jersiah Avalos lined up for a direct kick from the 30-yard line. Kalsto was out in front and timed his run toward the goal perfectly. As the ball was descending, he jumped and leaned forward, hitting the ball with his head into the back of the net with 8:32 to play in the first half.

“I hurt my ankle early in the season, then I had to have staples put in my head,” Kalsto said. “I was able to play in three games last week, so this wasn’t my first game back.

“The staples are out, so I wasn’t worried about heading the ball. Jersiah put the ball out there perfectly, and I just used my height to go up and get it.”

Plainfield North (18-5-1) was able to close the gap to 3-2 on a goal by the school’s all-time leading scorer, Cooper Allen, with 3:19 left in the first half, and that was the halftime score.

Plainfield North's Cooper Allen (23) handles the ball during the Class 3A Plainfield North regional semifinal game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Plainfield. (Dean Reid for Shaw Media) (Dean Reid for Shaw Media)

North had taken an early 1-0 lead when Justin Williams scored on a direct kick at the 33:34 mark of the first half. Oswego tied it with a goal by Ian Laird on an assist from Kalsto at the 15:25 mark, then went ahead 2-1 five minutes later on a breakaway goal by Killyan Avila.

The Panthers then scored less than four minutes into the second half, as Kalsto assisted on a goal by Salvador Martinez for a 4-2 lead.

The Tigers continued to put pressure on the Oswego defense, but defenders such as Alexander Mathew, Ryan Walsh and Benjamin Sobecki turned many advances away. When North was able to get a shot off, goalie Colby Nance saved it. In all, he made five saves in the second half. A shot by Allen in the first half went off the right post and a Tigers shot in the second half went off the crossbar.

“We knew Plainfield North was a strong team,” Nance said. “We had a close game with them (a 1-0 loss) in conference. They kept coming at us, but our defenders did a great job of closing the gaps.

“It feels good to beat a high seed on their own field, especially in my senior season. The whole team played well and we get to keep playing.”

Oswego plays at 3 p.m. Saturday for the regional championship against the winner of Oswego East and Wheaton-Warrenville South.

Oswego's Colby Nance stops a Plainfield North scoring attempt during the Class 3A Plainfield North regional semifinal game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Plainfield. (Dean Reid for Shaw Media) (Dean Reid for Shaw Media)

“This is a heck of a win,” Oswego coach Gaspar Arias said. “To beat a team like Plainfield North, the No. 2 seed in the sectional, on their own field is a great feeling. We finally have all of our players back, and they came to play today.

“Will Kalsto was out for three or four games, and he really does a great job of motivating the guys. He’s a great leader and captain.

“We knew we had to come out strong after halftime because they had just scored to cut it to one. We came out strong and put some pressure on and scored. Then we were able to keep the lead.”

Plainfield North cut it to 4-3 with :32 left when Mathew Hipolito scored off a throw-in from Brady Harwood, but it was too little, too late.

“Their goalie kept them in the game,” North coach Lukasz Majewski said. “We had a lot of chances, but he made some great saves. We had a couple balls go off the post or the crossbar. We lost a couple of free runners in the back and let up a couple of goals that we don’t usually let up.

“When we got it to 3-2 at halftime, I felt pretty good because I know we have a lot of firepower. Even when they went up 4-2, I thought we would be OK, but it didn’t work out.

“I feel the worst for the seniors. They have put so much into this program, and they didn’t want it to end like this.”