Boys basketball: Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears leading vote-getter for AP Class 4A All-State team

Joliet West standout Jeremy Fears Jr. added another accolade to his growing list of awards, as he was the leading vote-getter for all-state honors in the Associated Press Class 4A All-State Teams.
Fears earned 105 voting points to lead all vote-getters in Class 4A and received a first-team nod from 21 of the 22 voters, sportswriters and sportcasters from across Illinois. Fears did not appear on one of the 22 Class 4A ballots. No players in any classification were unanimous selections, but Fears was the closest to achieving that status.
Fears Jr. was joined on the AP first team by Moline’s Owen Freeman (102 voter points), Darrin Ames of Kenwood (100), Morez Johnson of St. Rita (75) and Cameron Christie of Rolling Meadows (73).
Area players who received honorable mention status in Class 4A, which required at least two votes from members of the voting panel, were Bolingbrook’s Mekhi Cooper (9) and Joliet West’s Jeremiah Fears.
In Class 3A, Lemont’s duo of Matas Castillo and Rokus Castillo both earned honorable mention plaudits, as each collected six voting points apiece.
The Class 2A local contingent was represented by Seneca’s Paxton Giertz (14) and Reed-Custer’s Wes Shats (6). Both earned honorable mention notice.
Dwight’s Wyatt Thompson was very close to making the all-state squad in Class 1A. With 40 voter points, Thompson was the second highest vote-getter amongst those assigned to the honorable mention list.