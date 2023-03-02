Boys basketball: Jehvion Starwood’s 3-pointer lifts Oswego East into sectional final

BOLINGBROOK – Based on his productivity early in the game, Oswego East guard Jehvion Starwood was fairly confident he’d get a clean look at the basket on the pivotal possession of the Class 4A Bolingbrook Sectional semifinal matchup against the host school.
Starwood’s suspicion proved correct as he got space and then promptly buried a 24-foot 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds to play that accounted for the final margin in Oswego East’s 62-61 overtime victory.
Oswego East (28-5) faces Joliet West (28-5) at 7 p.m. on Friday in the sectional title game. Joliet West topped Lincoln-Way East 63-47 in the sectional’s other semifinal on Tuesday. Oswego East defeated Joliet West 72-59 in the regular season.
“It was one of the only shots I made all day,” Starwood said. “But I made it when it counted. I had air balled it three times earlier in the game so I knew I was going to be open. And if it anyone was open they were going to have to be able to shoot that shot, you just got to shoot it.”
Starwood had missed all five of previous 3-pointers in the game and was struggling through a rough shooting night, but like the rest of his Oswego East teammates, he simply found a way to get past a team that has proven to be something of a nemesis. The contest very much mirrored last year’s postseason matchup between the two teams where Bolingbrook captured a 52-51 double overtime win over Oswego East in the championship game of the Oswego Sectional.
The outcome didn’t look likely to go Oswego East’s way just seconds before Starwood’s successful 3-pointer.
Bolingbrook opened the overtime with a basket from Aries Hull on which he was fouled. Hull didn’t convert the free throw, but Bolingbrook would force a turnover on Oswego’s East next possession and DJ Strong would put the Raiders up by four (61-57) with under a minute to play on a transition score after the turnover.
Starwood would draw Oswego East back to within two with a bucket with 28.7 seconds to play but the Wolves were forced to foul to keep their hopes alive. The Raiders, who are typically an excellent free throw shooting team, opened the door though, by missing the front end of a one-an-one.
Oswego East had burned all of its time outs though so it had to set something up on the fly for the final possesion and worked the clock down successfully before finding Starwood for the game-winner.
Ryan Johnson played a spectacular fourth quarter for Oswego East and was in large part responsible for keeping the Wolves in the game, finishing with a team-high 29 points. Starwood finished with 14 and Mekhi Lowery, who hit the shot that gave Oswego East a two-point lead at the end of regulation before Bolingbrook forced overtime, finished with 10.
“I like how we didn’t back down,” Oswego East coach Ryan Velasquez said. “I’m really proud of what we did today.
“We wish we would have finished it in regulation, but we got a guy loose on us. But we had a next play mentality and that’s what you’ve got to give and I thought our guys did a really good job of that today.”
The guy that got loose on them was Hull. In the waning seconds of the game trying to hang on to a 57-55 lead, Hull got behind the defense and was fouled with 0.2 seconds to play in the game. Hull promptly went to the line, hit the first and after a timeout, hit the second to force the extra frame.
“We didn’t finish, but you have to give them credit,” Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost said. “They made some plays down the stretch. It hurts right now, but that’s what happens when you don’t execute. But I’m proud of my guys. And this season we had here told me with all the injuries we had that we would do what we did. I would have never believed it. So we did a great, you know, overall, it’s hard to see right now, but the season was very, very good.”
The Bolingbrook loss also capped the career of Bolingbrook’s standout guard Mekhi Cooper who led all scorers with 23 points. Josh Aniceto joined him in double figures with 12 points.