Boys basketball: Joliet West breezes into sectional final

BOLINGBROOK – There’s a number of ways a talented Joliet West basketball team can beat its opponents.
But most of the time the Tigers don’t deploy them all at the same time.
The full force of Joliet West’s dizzying array of skills was in full effect Tuesday during the first half of a Class 4A Bolingbrook Sectional semifinal matchup as the top-seeded Tigers cruised to a 63-47 victory over Lincoln-Way East.
Joliet West (29-5) advances to Friday’s championship game, where it will face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Bolingbrook and Oswego East.
“It was just energy,” Joliet West’s Jayden Martin said. “Our willingness to guard, play defense and let the offense just come through. It’s the postseason. It’s win or go home, so we just picked it up another notch. That’s the end result of that tonight.”
The second quarter was a nightmare for the Griffins (25-6), as Joliet West stretched an eight-point advantage after the first eight minutes into a 19-point advantage at the break.
The Tigers relentlessly attacked the basket, and personal fouls started to pile up for the Griffins. Then a vigorous defensive front employed by Joliet West frustrated and annoyed Lincoln-Way East into five player-control fouls. Early in the second quarter, five Lincoln-Way East players had at least two fouls, and a few had three.
“We knew that their best offensive weapons were going to be in the paint anywhere from 10 feet and in, and they had strong right-hand drivers that were going to try to barrel their way to the basket,” Joliet West coach Jeremy Kreiger said. “So all we talked about was being willing to give up your body in the playoffs and take a charge.”
It all added up to Lincoln-Way East infrequently being able to capitalize on the one advantage it had in the game, which was a larger front line, as many of those components of size were sidelined by foul troubles.
Even had they been in the game, it wouldn’t have mattered much early as shots started falling from everywhere for the Tigers. Joliet West knocked down four 3-pointers in the second quarter, at one point piecing together a 15-2 scoring run during which the Griffins weren’t scoring and weren’t even getting shots up. For the first six minutes of the second quarter, Lincoln-Way East could muster only four attempts (making one) against the stifling Joliet West defense.
“I think it’s just it’s the desperation of wanting to play well and do well but understanding that regardless of what gym we play in, the defense has to travel. Then beyond that nobody wants to go home,” Kreiger said. “I mean, we have seven seniors, so the fact that our season got cut short back in 2019, we’re not only playing for the seniors this year, but we’re playing for those seniors. So when we talk about ‘you can’t look at tomorrow because it’s never guaranteed,’ it allows us now to start three first quarters in a row with that defensive intensity.”
With that huge advantage in hand, Joliet West stepped off the accelerator a bit and with Lincoln-Way East’s roster finally back on the floor in earnest, it slowly started to slice into the Joliet West lead, bringing the advantage back down to single digits at 50-41 with 3:35 to play.
The Griffins had a few chances to get closer but couldn’t capitalize and an Arquis Yancey (10 points) 3-pointer pretty much put things away for the Tigers at the 1:55 mark.
Jeremiah Fears led Joliet West with 16 points, Martin added 15, including 11 in Joliet West’s second-quarter surge, and Jeremy Fears Jr. chipped in 12.
Kyle Olagbegi led Lincoln-Way East with 14 points. George Bellevue and B.J. Powell had 11 each and Tylon Tolliver added 10.