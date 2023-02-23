Boys basketball: Joliet West romps past Joliet Central

JOLIET – If all goes according to plan for the Joliet West basketball team, they could play six more games as a group.
Worst case scenario, it could end at any minute.
The top-seeded Tigers seem to understand the urgency with an increased amount of defensive intensity that allowed them to overwhelm Joliet Central 68-33 in a semifinal game at the Class 4A Joliet West Regional on Wednesday.
“Coach has been stressing to play like there is no tomorrow, so that’s been a main goal,” Joliet West guard Jeremy Fears Jr. said. “And you want to play like there is no tomorrow and hopefully that’s March 12 after a state run, but we need to play that way no matter what.”
Joliet West (26-5) will play either Romeoville or Plainfield North in the regional title game at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Joliet West.
Joliet West’s defensive intensity was ahead of its offensive productivity early on as the Tigers led just 4-0 after the first four minutes of the game. The Tigers stretched that lead to 12-0 before Joliet Central put its first points on the board at the 1:44 mark of the frame as Joliet West led 17-2 after a quarter.
“It was very apparent despite our offensive shortcomings to start the game, our defense was there, and that’s what’s going to help us win basketball games,” Joliet West coach Jeremy Kreiger said. “It was our ability to hold them scoreless for consecutive minutes and although it was only 4-0, that means a lot it sets the tone for the basketball game.”
Joliet West then scored the first 11 points of the second quarter building a lead of 28-2 midway through the second quarter. And while Joliet Central finally got a few shots to fall after an extremely poor start to the game from a shooting perspective, Joliet West still carried a comfortable 38-13 lead into the break.
“We understand that the mental approach has to be early, not on time or late so they are so locked in mentally.” Kreiger said. “We were expecting to come out and do what a one seed should do to a 16 seed and now our focus is getting in this gym and watch these two people placed we understand what we have to do on Friday.”
Although Joliet West could have coasted home into its spot in the regional finals, its defensive intensity didn’t waver as it pushed its advantage to nearly 40 points in the third quarter before the running clock sped through the game’s final eight minutes.
It was an extremely balanced offensive effort for Joliet West who was led in scoring by Justus McNair with 15 points. Jeremiah Fears added 11 points, Matthew Moore chipped in 10 while Jeremy Fears had nine and Jayden Martin provided eight.
“We tell them the more balanced we are scoring the less teams can focus on the Fears brothers,” Kreiger said. “So now everybody is closing in on double figures and now teams have to decide who do I help off of and that’s a challenging thing to do.”
Isaiah Molette and Khai Davis scored six points each to lead Joliet Central, as it closed its season with an 8-25 record.