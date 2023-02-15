Boys basketball: Joliet West eventually breaks free from Plainfield South

JOLIET – The ability of the Joliet West basketball team, at times, to flip the switch and go to a completely different level is impressive.
But even though that’s a skill the team does clearly have, the Tigers don’t particularly want to get themselves in a situation where they have to rely on it being there at all times.
They needed that gear on Tuesday as they were forced to recover from a sluggish offensive first half effort to in the end collect a 58-47 win over Plainfield South.
“We want to get into a control state as soon as we can. And we know a week from tomorrow the playoffs start officially but for us the playoffs start tomorrow,” Joliet West coach Jeremy Kreiger said. “So the approach we take to practice, watching film and taking care of our bodies is to not allow a mental lapse to beat us. Physically, we feel we are a strong enough ballclub, but it’s going to be the mental approach and the emotional approach that will be our undoing and that’s what we have to coach them for.”
It was much more of a grind for Joliet West (25-5, 15-1 Southwest Prairie) then one would have expected and it took until the third quarter for Joliet West to finally take control of the scoreboard.
After falling behind by as many as seven points (27-20), the Tigers finally started to play at a higher level and executed possessions for points, two things that were largely not present for the game’s first 16 minutes.
Joliet West proceeded to piece together a 9-0 run to reclaim the lead. Plainfield South (14-17, 7-9) stopped that run with a Jeremiah Theodore (15 points) basket only to allow another 9-0 run to cap the third quarter that allowed Joliet West to take a 38-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We were able to flip the switch at any time, but we really don’t want to become that team or be that type of team in the playoffs when it really matters because sometimes you try to flip the switch and the switch may not work,” Joliet West guard Jeremy Fears Jr. said. “Just trying to stay in the lead from the jump and then carry it from beginning to end, that’s what really matters.”
Fears, who sat out Saturday’s win over Joliet Central with shoulder soreness, played sparingly in the first half but logged a bit heavier workload after the break as the more regular Joliet West lineup imposed its will.
“We were trying to honor the seniors and allow all those different lineup combinations to play knowing that Jeremy was only going to play two minutes a quarter to start the game just to see how his shoulder felt and we were asking other guys to initiate the offense,” Kreiger said. “We had 13 turnovers in the first half but our defense was there. We held them to 22 points. So it was just a matter of valuing the basketball in the second half and getting better shots at the goal.”
Plainfield South held a 22-18 lead over Joliet West at halftime largely fueled by a five-minute scoring stretch where all the Tigers managed was a dunk from Matthew Moore.
With a somewhat makeshift lineup that led to Joliet West going with an all senior starting five on Senior Night, things actually seemed to be starting out fine for the Tigers as they dropped in a quartet of 3-pointers, two by Jeremiah Purchase to take a 12-7 lead after a quarter.
Jeremiah Fears was the lone Joliet West player to reach double figures, finishing with 11.