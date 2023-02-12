Boys basketball: Joliet West pieces together winning effort over Joliet Central

JOLIET – Joliet West standout Jeremy Fears Jr. was honored prior to Saturday afternoon’s game with his McDonald’s All American jersey which he will be using in the national contest on March 28.
Then Fears Jr. went to the bench as he was sidelined with some shoulder soreness acquired in a recent practice for the Tigers on the condition that it was better to be safe than sorry with the postseason just around the corner.
Playing without their standout seemed to be something Joliet West was prepared to do though as they were never really pushed in a 60-37 win over Joliet Central.
“It goes back to every conversation we’ve had about having guys prepared to play and coaching everybody with the same expectation of accountability,” Joliet West coach Jeremy Kreiger said. “And outside of that, we were pleased with the defensive start, regardless of the opponent we play if we can hold anybody scoreless for 245 or three minutes or whatever it was with a unit of five, that’s what we care about.”
Joliet West (24-5, 14-1 Southwest Prairie East) scored the first nine points of the game and built a double-digit lead at the end of the first quarter. Joliet Central (6-24, 2-13) tried to scrap to keep within striking distance but managed to hang around until the Tigers rattled off an 11-3 run to close the first half.
Without Fears Jr. available, Joliet West went to the bench liberally and played assortments of lineups that don’t often appear on the floor at the same time. For the most part they all worked rather well and all 11 players that appeared on the floor for the Tigers managed to notch at least two points in the scoring column.
The shook-up lineups also led to a scrambling of responsibilities. Fears Jr. tends to be the offensive facilitator for the Tigers so on Saturday, Kreiger urged sophomore sensation Jeremiah Fears to try to mirror the efforts of his older brother for a day.
“My challenge to Jeremiah Fears was to replicate a game your brother would play. Be the vocal leader, be willing to pass before shooting, be a playmaker for others before yourself,” Kreiger said. “And we saw him feeding 3-point shooters getting Drew King dump-offs and lobs and it was almost like Jeremy’s shoulder was a blessing in disguise to get people comfortable doing things, trusting.
“We don’t always need him (Fears Jr.) to put on the cape.”
Jeremiah Fears still found enough space to lead the Tigers in scoring with 12 points. Arquis Yancey joined him in double figures with 10 points.
Joliet Central continued to scrap through the second half, but was unable to get the deficit under 20 points at any time. Zion Kostrya led Joliet Central with 17 points, Jaylin Murphy added 10.