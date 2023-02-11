Boys basketball: Bolingbrook forced to fend off gritty Lockport

BOLINGBROOK – There have been quite a few success stories for the core of the Bolingbrook roster on its home floor over the past few seasons.
But the Raiders hope Friday night’s 55-49 SouthWest Suburban Conference win over Lockport isn’t the last time the Raiders get to enjoy the comforts of home.
The Raiders are hosting a Class 4A sectional tournament, and the Raiders hope to be participating in the event rather than having Friday night’s game serve as the farewell to the floor for their standout senior class.
However, to ensure the Raiders actually did get to send off their seniors with a win, they needed a big fourth-quarter contribution from an underclassman, junior guard DJ Strong, to secure the victory from a Lockport squad that looked buried after an epic struggle over the game’s first 12 minutes.
Strong hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, allowing Bolingbrook (22-7, 7-0 SWSC) to recapture a lead that was once as large as 18 points in the first half. He finished with a team-high 16 points after an 11-point fourth-quarter outburst, which also came in fewer minutes than he usually gets as the Raiders gave graduating seniors a few more priority minutes than usual on senior night.
The early Bolingbrook lead looked like lineup flexibility would be an option for the Raiders, but Lockport (16-12, 2-5) had other ideas. An inspired third-quarter effort allowed Lockport to outscore Bolingbrook 17-4 in the quarter, which erased the entire Bolingbrook advantage and sent the Porters out for the fourth quarter with a 41-37 lead.
“We did what we needed to do to win, and I’m just proud of our seniors proud of our guys. “You know, not that Wednesday night is a foregone conclusion [the Raiders wrap up their conference slate Wednesday at Sandburg],” Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost said. “But when you go undefeated in the conference two years in a row, if we can win on Wednesday, it’s a pretty big deal.”
But Strong opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, and Mekhi Cooper (12 points) dropped in a pair of free throws to give Bolingbrook the lead back 51 seconds into the fourth quarter. Donaven Younger (14 points) knocked down eight points in the final four minutes to help the Raiders finally secure the win.
“I think we kind of went back to what we you know, do regularly, like good hard man defense and share the ball and all that stuff,” Brost said. “Just proud of them. In particular, what the seniors, Donaven and Mekhi have meant to our program is inexplicable, and when you have guys like that, that continually do the right thing, even when it’s hard, it’s refreshing as a coach.”
Bolingbrook started slowly but dropped in 12 consecutive points to gain a firm handle on the lead as the Raiders pushed the lead to 18 points (28-10) before finally affording Lockport a brief opportunity to try to forge its way back into the contest.
Lockport struggled mightily from the floor for much of the first half, but the Porters did manage to find their footing just before the break, rattling off 10 consecutive points to whittle the Bolingbrook halftime lead down to 30-21. Before that flurry, Lockport endured a pair of five-minute scoring droughts in the first half.
The Porters were led in scoring by Adam Labuda and Quinton Hunter, who scored 13 points each. Jalen Falcon added 12.