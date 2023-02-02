Herald-News Boys Basketball Notebook: Conference races still up for grabs; intriguing shootouts coming down the stretch

Though just a little over two weeks remain in the regular season, there are multiple area teams that still have a chance of capturing conference titles.
Resolution may come Friday in the SouthWest Suburban Blue Conference, as Bolingbrook hosts Lincoln-Way East. The Raiders won the first meeting of the teams 71-61 back on Jan. 17 and have remained unscathed in conference play. Lincoln-Way East has just that one league loss and both have separated themselves from the rest of the division.
If Bolingbrook wins Friday, it would own a two-game lead in the conference race with two games to play and would hold the tiebreaker by sweeping the season series between the two. If Lincoln-Way East avenges the loss from earlier this season, a tie seems most likely unless another team steps in to upset the apple cart.
Joliet West is reasonably close to clinching the Southwest Prairie East Conference championship after defeating its closest pursuant, Romeoville, for the second time this season on Tuesday. The Tigers are up three in the loss column, but unlike most of the other teams in league play still have four conference games left to play due to rescheduling a league game with Plainfield South to play in a Wisconsin tournament in December.
The overall Southwest Prairie title will likely elude Joliet West, though, as Oswego East has gone through its first 13 league games without a loss and defeated Joliet West head-to-head in the only matchup between the two. Joliet West would need to run the table on its remaining four games in league play as well as get two losses from Oswego East in its final three games (Yorkville, Oswego and Plainfield North) for the Wolves to relinquish their hold on the overall title.
Reed-Custer moved into sole possession of first place in the Illinois Central Eight following a win over Peotone on Wednesday night. The Comets have three conference games remaining, including a Feb. 14 matchup with its closest pursuant, Streator, which is one game off the pace set by the Comets after getting upset 65-57 at home Tuesday by Coal City.
Working the contingency plan
Joliet West coach Jeremy Kreiger has a methodical plan for almost everything his program does.
But all of the prep work around didn’t have him anticipating having just nine uniformed players for Tuesday night’s game against Romeoville.
The Tigers were without two starters, Jayden Martin (in concussion protocols) and Matthew Moore (undisclosed). In addition, reserve guard Antonio Zabala has a broken finger.
Kreiger tends to substitute freely when all of his team’s components are available, but it led to a bit of a change of strategy in the game against Romeoville. Without as many fouls to give, the aggressive defense Joliet West tends to play had to be tamped down a bit.
“Our whole game plan was try to get the game to plus-10 in our favor, and then go 1-3-1, Whether that had been the first quarter, the second quarter, the third quarter, it didn’t matter,” Kreiger said. “We just wanted a double-digit lead to go to the 1-3-1, because we were cognizant that Troy [Cicero Jr.] and Meyoh [Swanswy] at any time could get hot and make 3s, so we didn’t want to do it in a two-possession game.
“Beyond that, we don’t mind slowing it down.”
It took a while for the Tigers to get to that comfort zone, but that was not because of the lack of contributions of players that saw expanded roles. Arquis Yancey played big for the Tigers in his first start of the season, while Jeremiah Purchase provided a big 3-pointer during Joliet West’s second-half surge.
Those players might be asked to continue to deliver. Kreiger expected Martin to return for this weekend’s slate of games, but listed Moore as “questionable” to return as quickly. Zabala’s injury is considered longer in term.
Shootout season
In a season full of showdown games that have been held in shootout style on weekends this season, one of the final weekends is providing yet another measuring-stick opportunity.
First and foremost, Joliet West will travel the O’Fallon Shootout. O’Fallon is about 20 miles east of St. Louis. They will cap a power-packed slate of four games there with a matchup against Indianapolis Cathedral.
Cathedral is a top-50 team nationally and is led by 6-foot-10 center Xavier Booker, a Michigan State recruit. Like his future collegiate teammate, Jeremy Fears Jr., he was recently chosen as a McDonald’s All American pick.
On Sunday, Lemont will travel to the Evergreen Park Shootout to lock horns with a very good Brother Rice squad. Brother Rice bested Bolingbrook at the Steve Pappas Shootout in early January.
Milestones
Romeoville’s Troy Cicero Jr. eclipsed the 1,000-point barrier with the Spartans program recently.
The Loyola, Md., recruit has been a prolific scorer throughout his career with Romeoville, and he amassed the grand majority of those 1,000 points at Romeoville.
But not all of them came during his time with the Spartans, getting an early jump on his scoring as a sophomore contributor at Joliet Central before transferring to Romeoville.