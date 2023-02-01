Boys basketball: Short-handed Joliet West bands together for 20th win

ROMEOVILLE – Even without its roster at full strength, Joliet West has a knack for putting together a wave of scoring.
That wave came late in the third quarter and crossed into the fourth as the Tigers scored 16 consecutive points to break away for a 72-61 Southwest Prairie Conference win over Romeoville on Tuesday night.
Joliet West (20-5, 11-1 SPC) played the game without two of its regular starters: Jayden Martin and Matthew Moore. Reserve Antonio Zabala also sat out as the Tigers had only nine players in uniform for the game.
“We needed people to step up, and they did,” Joliet West coach Jeremy Kreiger said. “Getting a big boost from Arquis Yancey. He’s been waiting for this. He had arthroscopic surgery on his meniscus in the summer, got medically cleared two days before tryouts and has been working his tail off to get back. What he provides was strength, defensive versatility and his willingness to crash the rebounds, and then how he spaces the floor.”
Yancey helped stretch the lead in the third quarter, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Joliet West also got a strong interior effort from Drew King (nine points) and a big 3-pointer from Jeremiah Purchase in the midst of Joliet West’s push to pull away from Romeoville.
“Whenever I play, I’m ready to play,” Yancey said. “I’m always locked in whether I’m in the game or on the bench,” Yancey said. “When I get the opportunity, I make the best of it.”
And then there were the Joliet West constants, the Fears brothers, who consistently controlled tempo and either buried shots from long range or caused havoc off the dribble, either scoring on drives, getting fouled or both. Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with a game-high 23 points, while Jeremiah Fears scored 19.
The status of the three players who missed the game is uncertain for the immediate future, but Joliet West’s liberal substitution patterns over the first half of the season assured that the team wasn’t ill-prepared for extreme situations like Tuesday night’s scenario.
“These are the moments of why we coach 1 through 13 to the same expectation. We hold you accountable for everything because like the old adage in NFL goes, ‘Next man up,’ and tonight we had nine guys, and we knew we were going to be somewhat smaller than we usually are,” Kreiger said. “But again, because we coach those guys the way that we do, they were prepared for this moment.”
That didn’t mean there weren’t a fair amount of harried moments for Joliet West. Before the scoring run, Joliet West led just 42-41 after Aaron Brown (13 points) connected on a 3-pointer late in the third quarter. But the Tigers would score the last nine points of that quarter and at one point in the fourth quarter stretched the lead out to 18 points.
Romeoville (17-10, 9-4) took a 20-17 lead after a quarter, thanks in large part to a 10-point quarter from Troy Cicero Jr., but Joliet West erased that advantage and appeared on its way to breaking the game open with an 8-0 late second-quarter run.
But the Spartans responded with a quick 5-0 spurt to regain the lead only to have that vanish when Jeremiah Fears dropped in a 25-foot 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer that sent the Tigers into the break with a 32-30 lead.
Cicero Jr. led Romeoville with 17 points and despite persistent foul difficulties all game Meyoh Swansey finished with 14 for the Spartans.