Boys basketball: Bolingbrook finds its groove in the second half to top Lincoln-Way East

FRANKFORT – Bolingbrook’s boys basketball team has a preferred tempo.
When the Raiders find that tempo, they are a dangerous team. Bolingbrook was denied its preferred pace at times Tuesday night against Lincoln-Way East, but ultimately seized the moment and came away with a 71-61 SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
“Every game is different and they [Lincoln-Way East] provide resistance because they’re good. So no team is gonna let us do whatever we want,” Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost said. “So we had a little discussion about it in the second half about how we’re going to have to be tougher and we’re going to have to make a few adjustments as far as how we’re defending. But mostly it was a toughness issue the first half.”
That lack of toughness on both sides led to a somewhat lethargic offensive effort in the first half and only a late push by the Griffins (16-2, 1-1) allowed them to sneak into the locker room with a 31-30 lead.
The doldrums continued during the early stretch of the third quarter, as both teams combined for only six points during the first five minutes of the third quarter.
But then Bolingbrook (15-5, 2-0) switched gears and looked to its pressure defense to provide a spark. The change was almost immediate.
“Once we knew that we could run with them and they couldn’t run with us, we picked up the pace,” Bolingbrook guard Josh Aniceto said. “That’s what we want to do. We want them to play at our pace. So that’s our advantage. Our defense is what wins us games, and once we picked that up we gained a little bit of a lead.”
Aniceto (12 points) started a run late in the third quarter with a steal and score with just less than three minutes to play in the quarter. The increased energy sparked a 12-5 scoring run that put the Raiders in control of the game and gave them a 48-39 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
“It was our pressure, and then we took care of the ball for those two minutes,” Brost said. “And when we take care of the ball good things happen for us. So, I think it was a combination of our toughness and then taking care of the ball, and then our pressure got to them a little bit in the end of the third quarter.”
Bolingbrook pushed the to double digits early in the fourth quarter, and had it not been for some missed free throws down the stretch, an area where the Raiders were excellent earlier in the game, the outcome might have been sealed quicker.
But Lincoln-Way East, who hadn’t lost since late November in a Thanksgiving Tournament loss to Lyons, tried to make one last-ditch effort to rally, closing to within 67-61. Four consecutive free throws from Mekhi Cooper (23 points) and DJ Strong (17 points) finally sealed the deal.
The loss snapped a 14-game winning streak for the Griffins, who were led in scoring by Tylon Tolliver’s 21 points. George Bellevue added 17 and freshman BJ Powell chipped in 11.