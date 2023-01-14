Boys basketball: Oswego East does all the little things in toppling Joliet West

JOLIET – With time winding down on Friday night it appeared that the only enemy Oswego East had was the clock.
So when Wolves guard Bryce Shoto launched what appeared to be an unnecessary 28-foot 3-pointer, there was about a second of alarm.
That alarm was fleeting though as Shoto’s shot found nothing but the bottom of the net.
It was that kind of night for the Wolves as Shoto’s long-range theatrics stretched the Oswego East lead to 15 at the time and proved to be the dagger for the Wolves as they finished off a 72-59 win over host Joliet West.
“I was just living in the moment basically,” Shoto said of his long-range bomb. “We were just competing out there, and I love that.”
It was a team effort for Oswego East (17-4, 9-0 SPC), which while clearly not intentionally, seemed to be simply trading scoring opportunities throughout its roster. Four Wolves finished in double figures and no one player shouldered the scoring load on his own at any point in the game.
Mekhi Lowery led Oswego East with 18 points, but was closely followed by Ryan Johnson (15 points), Shoto (12 points) and Mason Blanco (10 points). Jehvion Starwood fell two points short of giving Oswego East five-double digit scorers, finishing with eight.
“Everybody hears it, but we truly believe it’s about the team, the team, the team,” Oswego East coach Ryan Velasquez said. “When we get everyone involved and everyone gets touches on the ball, that’s the best way to play. Our guys are unselfish and they proved it tonight. Also, they understood with a team like this (Joliet West) you have to be really big with the ball and they were able to fight through a lot of stuff.”
Oswego East seemed to have things in control almost from the outset as an Andrew Wiggins 3-pointer at the first quarter horn gave the Wolves a 19-13 advantage. Joliet West (15-5, 7-1) couldn’t seem to get that gap closer than six as hard as it tried. Oswego East took a 37-26 lead into halftime and the Tigers only got the gap back under double digits once in the fourth quarter.
There were multiple issues for Joliet West in trying to mount a rally. After Jeremiah Fears (21 points) hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, the Tigers despite attempting a whole bunch of shots from long range to try to tamp down the Oswego East advantage wouldn’t make another 3-pointer until Jeremiah Fears hit three more fourth-quarter 3-pointers.
Joliet West also tends to thrive in transition but never really got that part of its game going until late either, which was ultimately the design of what Oswego East was trying to do.
“We just tried to keep them in front of us,” Velasquez said. “And it wasn’t perfect and those two brothers [Jeremiah Fears and Jeremy Fears Jr.] are a heck of a pair of basketball players. Get back in transition and get stops. Our guys understood that if we were going to have a chance we were going to have to do it defensively and for the most part we did that.”
Jeremy Fears Jr. led all scorers with 22 points for Joliet West.
“It was an uncharacteristic game for us but I don’t want to make it about us because it was Oswego East. They came in and they just had a tough loss to Bolingbrook and from the tip, they made it a point to be more physical, to hustle harder and to win the 50/50 balls,” Joliet West coach Jeremy Kreiger said. “They made open shots when they needed to and we just we didn’t do the little things to win the game.”