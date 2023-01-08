Boys basketball: Jeremy Fears’ basket lifts Joliet West to win over Rolling Meadows

PONTIAC – Joliet West guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has long been labeled “The Floor General” by those that have watched him play over an extended period of time.
And while the Michigan State-bound senior has long been deservedly lauded for his ability to facilitate the success of his teammates, any good general knows that he has to pick the right time to lead the charge into battle.
Fears Jr. is a very good general.
With the score tied at 60 against Rolling Meadows, Fears Jr. took command of his team’s offense and instead of looking for one of his teammates, he took it upon himself to find a way to get to the basket scoring with three seconds to play. The successful shot secured Joliet West’s 62-60 win over Rolling Meadows in the final game of the Steve Pappas Shootout at DePaul Prep on Saturday.
“I had ultra confidence in myself,” Fears Jr. said. “I’ve seen a lot of shots go in, and I knew that this was my one opportunity and my one chance to make a big time play for my team.”
That basket capped a fourth quarter where Fears continually delivered on scoring plays that kept Joliet West in position to capture the marquee win that has eluded them over the past month.
“His nickname is The Floor General, so he always feels like almost to a fault that it has raised his turnovers that he needs to get everyone involved,” Joliet West coach Jeremy Kreiger said. “But what I’ve tried to express to him and explain to him is that you’ve put in so much meaningful time to become a better offensive player so you can score the ball at Michigan State and now he’s starting to trust the work that he’s put in.”
Joliet West didn’t score for the first four minutes of the fourth quarter after entering the frame with a 48-45 lead, but Rolling Meadows wasn’t able to fully break away despite scoring the first nine points of the fourth to take what looked like a commanding six-point lead at 54-48.
But Fears Jr. stopped the run with a pull-up jumper and after Minnesota-bound Rolling Meadows standout Cam Christie responded with a score, Joliet West answered that with a 6-0 run that was punctuated by powerful dunks from both Matthew Moore and Fears Jr.
There was a tenacity in those dunks and the Joliet West effort in general that spoke to the aggressiveness Kreiger was looking for from his team. It also showed the hunger it had in trying to topple one of the state’s top teams that was lacking in recent losses to Kenwood and more recently at the Pontiac Tournament to Benet and Curie.
“What I’ve tried to explain to them, and I get caught up myself speaking to them sometimes about Joliet basketball, the Roger Powell days, the Gary Bell days, the Michael Mines days. Joliet was known as a hard-working city that was tough and physical,” Kreiger said. “And in recent years we’ve been ultra-skilled and we’ve worked super hard. But I just wanted them to step on the floor and bring a level of physicality that almost shocked or stunned the opponent. From the beginning of the game we brought a level of physicality that changed the complexion of the game and we were able to ride that and fight through the fourth quarter.”
Fears Jr. lead all scorers with 19 points, while Jeremiah Fears added 14.
Christie led Rolling Meadows (16-2) with 19 points as well despite having to leave the game for a four-minute stretch in the second quarter with a bloody nose.