Boys basketball: Joliet West overwhelms Lockport to reach semifinals

PONTIAC – One of the most damaging things to opponents of Joliet West basketball team is that you never really know where the primary attack might come from.
One night, it might be one of the Fears brothers, Jeremy and Jeremiah piling up the points. Or they might switch gears and become more of the distributors, facilitating scoring opportunities for other talented members of the Joliet West roster.
And sometimes it might be a combination of both of those things.
The last option seemed to be the case on Thursday morning as the Tigers put together a strong all-around team performance in a 57-33 victory over Lockport at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament that pushed them into the semifinal round of the event.
The win pits Joliet West (11-2) in a semifinal matchup with undefeated Benet on 2:30 p.m. Friday. In a unique quirk of tournament scheduling the semifinal combatants will play again just hours later in either the third place game at 7:30 p.m. or in the title game at 9 p.m.
Lockport (10-4) drops into the fifth place bracket where it will face Bloom Township at 9:30 a.m. for the right to also qualify to play in a second game Friday at 6 p.m. for fifth place.
Joliet West broke out of the gates quickly, taking an 8-0 lead on five points from Jeremiah Fears and a 3-pointer from Jayden Martin. It was Jeremiah’s day to shoulder the early scoring brunt as he’d pump in 10 of his game-high 17 points, a day removed from when brother Jeremy fired in 32 in the Tigers opening round win over Bloomington.
But after Jeremiah Fears early scoring burst the offense became more evenly distributed and a renewed effort on the defensive end sparked better and more frequent scoring opportunities.
“Mainly, we just play with each other and we’ve got that chemistry where if we swing it this way, we automatically know that someone is going to be open on the backside or open for the back door,” Martin said. “We know how to play with each other and it makes it kind of hard for other teams to guard all five of us at the same time.”
That presented some serious dilemmas for the Porters, but the even more pressing problem was Joliet West’s renewed intensity on the defensive end which put Lockport into a playing pace it never really got comfortable with.
“We understood that Lockport and Coach (Brett) Hespell, they want to control tempo. They average 52 points a game and they give up in the forties,” Joliet West coach Jeremy Kreiger said. “Our goal was we knew we had to change the tempo to our side, but from the defensive side. We knew we the only way we were going to steal possessions was by playing defense.”
Martin and his teammates seemed to have a little extra spring in their steps because of the re-emphasis on the defensive end.
“We preach defense but our last couple of games, well, we call it mediocre,” Martin said. “But we knew we could do better, so today we came out and showed that.”
That defensive intensity sparked several scoring flurries including one at the end of the second quarter that allowed the Tigers to carry a 31-18 lead into the break and then yet another one right after in the second half that pushed the lead to over 20 points. Joliet West completely finished things off by scoring the first 12 points of the fourth quarter.
Further speaking to the collective effort of the Tigers was the fact that no player had more than four rebounds, but six had at least three. Jeremy Fears finished with 12 points and had seven assists, while Martin also had 12 and Justus McNair notched eight points.
Jalen Falcon paced Lockport with 13 points.