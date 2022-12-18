Boys basketball: Joliet Catholic breaks through in fourth quarter for win

JOLIET – Joliet Catholic spent most of Saturday afternoon’s East Suburban Catholic Conference matchup with St. Viator in chase mode.
And for awhile it didn’t look like the Lions were going to allow themselves to be caught.
But a strong fourth quarter allowed the Hilltoppers to surge to a 56-44 victory which the Hilltoppers hope begins to reverse a recent trend of close calls that ultimately ended in losses in conference play.
“That’s been the story of our life in conference so far. We’ve really played some really tough teams for three, three and a half quarters and we haven’t been able to put together a full game together,” Joliet Catholic coach Adam DeGroot said. “So it was good to be on the other end of things this time.”
St. Viator spent much of the first half doing just the amount of scoring to keep Joliet Catholic in the trailing position, but never built a lead any larger than seven points before the break.
Joliet Catholic (5-5, 1-4) scrapped its way back into the game with a 8-0 run in the early portion of the second quarter and it gave the Hilltoppers a very brief lead at 20-19 which Mitch Humphrey erased with a 3-pointer for the Lions (5-7, 3-3). That was part of a trend that stretched all the way until late in the game. Joliet Catholic would inch close only to have St. Viator almost immediately respond to lengthen its lead.
St. Viator would push the lead to six on two occasions in the third quarter but each time the Hilltoppers pushed back finally forging a tie at 36-all on a 3-pointer from James Pilapil at the 1:47 mark of the frame. Eli Aldanna capped the third quarter with a trey of his own to send St. Viator into the final quarter with a 39-36 advantage.
Tyler Surin then decided it wasn’t going to be another missed opportunity for he and his Hilltopper teammates. He would score the first six points of the fourth quarter to catapult Joliet Catholic into the lead. It was part of a game-high 19-point performance for Surin that also included eight rebounds.
“We’ve been in that situation three or four times and after losing it, we really figured out how to string some stops together and get some points down,” Surin said. “We all fought together.
“We decided finally that we’ve lost opportunities like this before this season and we weren’t going to let it happen again.”
The fourth quarter surge was also fueled by defense and rebounding. The Hilltoppers held St. Viator to just five points in the fourth quarter and the Lions connected on just one three-pointer after hitting several key shots from the perimeter during the first three quarters.
Anthony Birsa was a huge factor on the glass finishing with a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds, but it was the collective effort on the boards that including a huge box out for a rebound that also drew an over the back foul for the shortest member of the JCA roster in Danny Kelley that ultimately made the difference.
“Danny Kelley comes in the game, all 5-foot-6 of him, and has one of the biggest rebounds and box outs and that just flipped the game,” DeGroot said. “I just got done telling my guys, you never know, something like that can just spark us.”