Boys basketball: Joliet West bench provides a lift

JOLIET – The recipe for success for Joliet West apparently has a lot of interchangeable ingredients.
The Tigers didn’t get a point from sophomore sensation Jeremiah Fears, and while older brother Jeremy Fears did end up leading Joliet West with 18 points, he didn’t have a field goal until the 7:25 mark of the fourth quarter.
Still, a combination of scoring and rebounding from sources other than its dynamic duo proved to be enough as Joliet West earned a 61-51 Southwest Prairie Conference victory over Plainfield East on Tuesday.
“It’s a testament to them for buying into our culture and them understanding that this is a collective unit,” Joliet West coach Jeremy Kreiger said. “At the end of the day, it is about what purpose do you serve for the ball club. And if you believe you can fulfill that purpose that’s going to give you your opportunity.”
There was abundant opportunity after a slow start for Joliet West that found them down 15-7 in the first quarter.
Although Joliet West (6-2, 3-0) trailed by six after the first 8 minutes, a run can be sparked by about anyone on this roster. After Plainfield East’s Ehi Ogbomo (14 points) banked in a shot to start the quarter, the Tigers went on a 12-0 run fueled largely by the contributions of two reserves, Aaron Gant Jr. and Drew King.
They each scored during the run, but the defensive and rebounding jolt that both provided seemed to get the Tigers back on track.
“It feels good to come in and make some big plays, defend and grab some rebounds,” Gant Jr. said. “I know that I have to come out and play hard.”
Gant Jr. consistently did that, ending up with nine points and grabbing five rebounds. King finished with eight points, five boards, two blocks and several other altered shots.
“It’s a testament to Aaron Gant and the work he has put in,” Kreiger said. “He’s been waiting for his opportunity. In small surges he’s been getting minutes as a defender. But now, today, hopefully that gives him the confidence to trust his shooting as well.”
Even with Gant and King righting the ship, Joliet West still had a lot of difficulty shaking loose from Plainfield East. They were tied at halftime at 27.
The back-and-forth jostling between the teams continued throughout much of the third quarter until another member of the bench brigade, Jeremiah Purchase, connected on a 3-pointer to finally give the Tigers a bit of breathing room. In all, the Joliet West reserves provided 20 points and 14 rebounds in the contest.
Then a 3-pointer from Gant and a dunk from King allowed Joliet West to close the third quarter with an eight-point lead, one it would extend to 12 on back-to-back baskets from Jeremy Fears, his first and second of the game, on the first two possessions of the fourth quarter.
Plainfield East (5-2, 2-1) had a five-game winning streak snapped with the loss. But the Bengals kept trying to make a game of it, closing to within six points thanks to James Jones at the 4:32 mark of the fourth quarter. Jones led all scorers with 19 points.
But Jeremy Fears sealed the game at the free-throw line for Joliet West. He made 14 free throws in the game.