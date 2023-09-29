Girls golf: Lincoln-Way West’s Kaylee Dwyer, Lincoln-Way Central win regional titles

FRANKFORT – Kaylee Dwyer missed her chance to defend her SouthWest Suburban Red Conference championship last week because she was playing in a tournament at the famed Pebble Beach in California.
Of course, that event was quite a way to warm up for the high school postseason. And the Lincoln-Way West senior was back and ready Thursday.
“It was like the most incredible experience at Pebble Beach,” Dwyer said. “It was awesome. I’ve been playing a lot of golf, so I felt ready for this postseason.
“I had kind of an off day [Thursday], but my short game kept me in it. I think I counted 11 up-and-downs that I made.”
[ Photos: Class 1A and 2A Girls Regional Golf ]
Dwyer’s so-called “off day” was more than good enough to win her third straight regional championship. She shot a 1-over-par 71 on the blue course at Green Garden to finish seven shots better than the field at the Class 2A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional.
Dwyer, who took sixth at state last season, is hoping for a big finish next week starting at Monday’s Normal West Sectional.
“I‘m really excited for sectionals and hopefully state,” Dwyer said. “I’ve never won sectionals, but I really want to, so that’ll be the goal.”
Dwyer helped the Warriors (333) finish second in the team race, but it was crosstown rival Lincoln-Way Central (327) that came away with the championship. Lincoln-Way East (337) finished third to make it a district sweep for the three advancing spots to the sectional.
Lincoln-Way Central was led by an unexpected source as freshman Taylor Bush, who said she typically is the fourth or fifth scorer on the team, tied for third in the regional with a 79.
“I feel glad,” Bush said. “I never thought I would play this good. I think I just had a really good day. Everything was good. I had one bad hole, but I still pulled through. My short game was really on fire. My chipping, I think I put it within five feet every time. It was phenomenal.”
The Knights had four in the top 10, as Kristin Kroll and Sophia Thorne tied for seventh with 82s and Sarah Arsich tied for 10th with an 84.
Aside from Dwyer, Lincoln-Way West got contributions from Peyton White (tied third, 79), Reilly Carlson (88) and Sydney Pohlmann (95).
Sarina Nayden shot a 79 to tie for third and lead Lincoln-Way East. Claire Gardella (tied 10th, 84), Julianna Barajas (87) and Allison Schoon (87) also contributed for the Griffins.
“Putts were dropping,” Nayden said. “I made a 25-footer for par in front of my coach on the 14th hole. I did a big fist pump.
“We’re super stoked about the team. We’re locked in.”
The biggest drama of the day was for the final individual advancing spot, which came down to a playoff between Joliet Township’s Nina Mayfield and Metamora’s Avery Taylor, who both shot 92.
Mayfield, who also won a playoff at last year’s regional, made a par on the first sudden-death hole to advance. She had a great putt from the fringe of the green to within three feet to set up her par putt.
“After last year, I was ready for it,” Mayfield said. “I was on the fringe and it was pretty scary, then I had a downhill, 3-foot putt with a break and that was scary, too. But I knew what I had to do.”
Mayfield’s teammate, Jersy Hauert, will join her at the sectional after shooting an 89.
“The back nine was a little rough,” Hauert said. “It was much harder than the front, but it’s still a fun course. My driving and my putting were really good. Everything in between was not very good, so I have to get that back together Monday.”
Minooka’s Lauren McPhillips-Newcomb (tied seventh, 82) and Leona Trevino (87) advanced.
“I was pretty good off the tee, hitting my drives pretty much right in the fairway,” McPhillips-Newcomb said. “I was on the green in regulation a lot. I feel pretty confident, and I’m hoping to make it to state for the first time this year since it’s my last chance.”
LaSalle-Peru’s Allie Thome shot an 89 to advance.
“I’m so excited because I struggled a lot, but I made some really good putts to save me,” Thorne said. “My drives were really off, but when there’s a bad shot, there are other holes to make up for it. I’m really proud of myself and can’t wait to see what I do from here.”