Girls golf: Sarah Arsich wins playoff over teammate for SWSC Red title, leads Lincoln-Way Central to team win

FRANKFORT – As Sarah Arsich got ready to take on Lincoln-Way Central teammate Sophia Thorne in a playoff to determine the SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division champion Wednesday afternoon, she thought back to Thorne’s prediction from earlier in the day.
“Sophia said on the bus, ‘Sarah, what if we shot the same score today and went to a playoff?’ ” Arsich said. “So, I was like, ‘Here we are.’ It was pretty exciting, though, knowing it was my teammate that I was going into it with. It was a fun one-on-one thing with my teammate.”
Arsich made par on the second playoff hole to take the championship at Green Garden Country Club.
Arsich and Thorne both shot six-over-par 76 on the blue course to tie atop the leaderboard. The duo led the Knights to the team championship as their score of 325 was 24 strokes better than runner-up Lincoln-Way West.
Andrew (350), Bradley-Bourbonnais (362) and Stagg (385) rounded out the field.
Along with Arsich and Thorne, junior Allison Garofalo (tied for fifth, 84) and sophomore Kristin Kroll (89) contributed for the Knights.
“I said that if we can get a couple scores in the 70s and the rest of the scores in the 80s that we’ll have a chance to win conference, and if we can keep doing that, we’ll have a chance to do well at regionals and sectionals,” Lincoln-Way Central coach Bob Curran said. “So that’ll continue to be the goal going forward. The girls performed great, so I’m proud of them.”
The playoff began with Arsich and Thorne both making bogey on the first hole. They then went to hole No. 2, which Thorne had made par on while Arsich had a double bogey during the regular round.
“I told myself, ‘OK, you double bogeyed this hole but that doesn’t matter. You’re going to go up there, rip it on the fairway and hit it on the green,’ ” Arsich said. “I didn’t hit it on the green, but I made a nice chip and then a long putt. I was confident the whole way. I was like, ‘I know I can do this, I’ve done it before.’ So then it was just executing that.”
Arsich hit an eight-foot putt for the win.
“Last year, I took second at conference,” Arsich said. “I’ve never won a big high school tournament like this before, so it’s really exciting coming in first for once and getting that feeling, knowing what it’s like to win.”
Arsich said it was not a surprise for her and Thorne to be neck-and-neck.
“If we both play our A games, we’re usually right around the same score,” Arsich said. “It was fun playing against her.”
While Thorne fell just short, she enjoyed the battle with her longtime teammate. Thorne and Arsich have played together with the Knights since freshman year.
“I was a little nervous, but I was glad it was Sarah,” Thorne said. “I’m glad she won it instead of someone from another team. Even finishing second, it was still a lot of fun. Overall, I definitely left a lot of strokes out there, but I played OK. It was kind of mediocre.
“I’m really happy and proud of all the girls for winning as a team. Last year, we came in second, so this feels really good.”
The Knights will go into the postseason with confidence. The Class 2A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional will be held right back at Green Garden on Sept. 28.
“This year, we have three team wins, so it’s a good feeling to know that we can win these tournaments as a team,” Arsich said.
Junior Peyton White shot a 78 to finish third and lead Lincoln-Way West. Sophomore Sydney Pohlmann (84) tied for fifth, while freshman Reilly Carlson (92) and senior Alexis Hora (95) also scored for the Warriors.
Lincoln-Way West also will compete in the Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional, so White was excited to scope out the course.
“My putting was going really well,” White said. “I made a few putts to save myself. I’m feeling confident going into regionals since it’s here again and I learned the course. I learned how fast the greens are, how to hit out of the roughs. That course management type of stuff will help me.”