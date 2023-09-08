Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Lincoln-Way Central’s Drew Schiller

Drew Schiller, a senior defender/midfielder on the Lincoln-Way Central soccer team and a kicker/punter on the Knights’ football team, was voted the Herald-News Athlete of the Week.
Schiller finished with 145 votes to edge Joliet West volleyball star Ava Grevengoed (112). Lincoln-Way West volleyball standout Caroline Smith and Lincoln-Way East cross country runner Sean Hanrahan were also on the ballot.
Schiller led the Knights’ defense to a 3-0 shutout over De La Salle in soccer, then kicked field goals of 47 and 23 yards and made four extra points in the football team’s 41-0 win over Evanston.
Here is Steve Millar’s Q&A with this week’s winner:
Millar: Let’s talk about your week, starting with the shutout of De La Salle in soccer. How were you guys able to stop them?
Schiller: My whole back line and goalkeeper are really good at communicating so I always know where I need to be and it’s easy to mark everyone and know where to play the ball to. They really like to play over the top and we have some guys who are really good at defending that, so we kept them away from scoring.
Millar: Shifting to football, you guys had a lopsided win on the road to improve to 2-0. How was fun was it to be a part of that?
Schiller: It’s great. It’s giving us more and more confidence every week. We’re really proving everybody wrong. We saw a few people say we weren’t going to win many games and here we are at 2-0 with two big wins. It feels really good that all our hard work over the offseason is really paying off.
Millar: You hit two field goals, including one long one, made four extra points and had some big punts. Do you feel like you were able to contribute a lot to that win?
Schiller: I do. I feel like whenever we don’t get in the end zone we always have that chance to either pin them deep and change field position with a good punt or getting three points on the board with a field goal. I feel like we can get three points up there in spots where most high school teams wouldn’t.
Millar: What’s it like balancing two sports in the fall?
Schiller: It’s a lot but I’m able to balance it because most of our soccer practices are in the morning and football is in the afternoon. Yeah, it’s a little tough going from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day but I’m able to manage it and I just love doing it.
Millar: How long have you been kicking for football and how did you first get started?
Schiller: I’ve played soccer my whole life and at one of my practices growing up, we kicked a football just for fun and I did well and enjoyed it. So, I started getting into it. I enjoyed it so much that I wanted to do it in high school, so I’ve been kicking since my freshman year.
Millar: Was the transition to kicking footballs easy or difficult?
Schiller: At first, it felt easy. What I didn’t know was all the different techniques I would have to use. When I first started, I was kicking it like a soccer ball. So learning all the different techniques for kicking a football was difficult, but as I kept going it became easier and easier.
Millar: You’ve been getting some interest from colleges as a football kicker. Is that your goal going forward?
Schiller: I do want to kick in college. I’m just looking for a school where I could start freshman or sophomore year and some place where I can get a great education, as well.