Old World game of cricket visiting Joliet this Independence Day

JOLIET – Looking for something to do on the Fourth of July?

Maybe even add a little old-country flavor on America’s birthday?

Joliet’s Duly Health and Care Field on July 4 will be the place to be to watch The Liberty Cup championship cricket match, scheduled for an 11:30 a.m. start. It is the first time that a cricket match will be played in an Illinois baseball stadium.

Event organizer Hassan Dastgir has been a Joliet resident for the past 17 years and saw a chance to bring cricket to the Chicago area.

“Cricket is already in America. There are big cricket stadiums in Florida and Texas. I have been working the last few years to try and bring it to the Chicago area.” — Hassan Dastgir, Liberty Cup organizer

“Cricket is already in America,” Dastgir said. “There are big cricket stadiums in Florida and Texas. I have been working the last few years to try and bring it to the Chicago area.

“I looked all around at the minor-league stadiums in the Chicago area, and most of them were too small and had grass surfaces. Joliet’s stadium was big enough, and it has an artificial surface, which suits cricket better.”

The eight teams competing for The Liberty Cup are Barrington Crescent Cricket Club, Cougars Cricket Club, Midwest Cricket Club and Super Kings Cricket Club in Group A; and HnH Bolingbrook Cricket Club, Incredibles Cricket Club, United XI Cricket Club and Chicago Players in Group B.

Dastgir explained that cricket and baseball have some similarities, but are really quite different. Instead of four bases in baseball, there are two in cricket. There are 11 players on a team in cricket as opposed to nine in baseball.

In cricket, the batsman tries to defend a wicket from the bowler, the equivalent to a baseball pitcher. If the batsman can put the ball over the fence, it counts for six runs. If a ball touches the fence, it counts for four runs. Unlike in baseball, the field is a full 360 degrees, meaning there is no foul territory. The fielders must catch or stop the ball before it reaches the fence.

During the match, the competing teams will wear special uniforms with stars on one sleeve and stripes on the other commemorating the Fourth of July.

“We want to celebrate Independence Day,” Dastgir said. “For the final, we will have team introductions, then the national anthem, and then the game.”

Admission and parking are free. The concession stands will be open for fans to purchase food and beverages as well.

The match will also be streamed on StudioSevenChicago’s YouTube channel as well as Facebook Live. Datsgir said that it will be a 10-camera production.

The sport of Cricket originated in England in the 1500s and is considered the world’s second most popular spectator sport, after soccer.