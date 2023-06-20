Bass fishing: Minooka tandem reels in Illinois Bass National state championship

The Minooka team of Hunter Petrovic and Hayden Host over the weekend captured the title at the Illinois Bass National High School State Championship held on the Des Plaines River. It is Minooka’s first bass fishing state title. The team’s haul came in at 25.22 pounds, with Petrovic also bringing in the tournament’s largest fish, a 4.23-pound largemouth bass. They advance on to the national event held in late July at South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell. Petrovic and Host were part of the Minooka Community High School team that placed seventh in the state last month in the IHSA Bass Fishing State Finals. (Provided by Minooka Community High School)